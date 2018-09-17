TOP STORIES Monday, September 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Hurricane Florence: How the 'storm of a lifetime' unfolded.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Lawyer says Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify publicly.
- Weather: Isolated showers possible Monday thanks to Florence.
- Detroit: Shooting suspect drives away with victim; man found dead in vehicle.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Shooting suspect drives away with victim; man found dead in vehicle.
- Detroit: Vietnam veteran's tags returned to family.
- Detroit: Man struggling with repair costs after van crashes through wall of home.
- Bruce Township: Man faces indecent exposure charge after committing sex act while following joggers in vehicle.
- Cass County: Michigan boy, 11, pulled from pool at party, dies.
- Menzies Aviation: Menzies Aviation at DTW is closing; 189 jobs lost.
- Ecorse: Father of 3 killed in shooting at River Park Apartments.
- Weather: Isolated showers possible Monday thanks to Florence.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hurricane Florence: How the 'storm of a lifetime' unfolded.
- FEMA: FEMA to test emergency alert system that sends message to most US phones on Thursday.
- North Carolina: Over 500 reports of price gouging after Florence.
- Typhoon Mangkhut: How cities must change to withstand 'category 6' mega storms.
- Amazon: Company investigates claims that employees sold confidential data.
POLITICS:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Lawyer says Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify publicly.
- Opioids: Senate to soon vote on bipartisan opioid package.
- Ohio: Democrats focus on mobilizing black voters to turn Ohio blue.
- Michael Avenatti: Stormy Daniels attorney tells CNN why he went on Tucker Carlson's show.
- Brock Long: FEMA chief says he won't resign over travel investigation.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Richard Gere: Baby on the way for actor, wife Alejandra.
- Carrie Underwood: Country singer reveals she had 3 miscarriages in 2 years.
- Michael Moore: Documentary filmmaker says 'evil genius' Trump will be re-elected.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions are last in NFC North after second-straight loss.
- Red Wings: Red Wings open preseason this week against Penguins.
- Detroit Tigers: Indians rest several regulars after clinch, Tigers win 6-4.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for ticketing specialist.
- Warren: Macomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher.
- Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
- Romulus: Logos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.