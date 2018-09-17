News

TOP STORIES Monday, September 17, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Hurricane Florence: How the 'storm of a lifetime' unfolded.
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Lawyer says Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify publicly.
  • WeatherIsolated showers possible Monday thanks to Florence.
LOCAL

  • Detroit​​​​​​​: Vietnam veteran's tags returned to family.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: Man struggling with repair costs after van crashes through wall of home.
  • Bruce Township: Man faces indecent exposure charge after committing sex act while following joggers in vehicle.​​​​​​​
  • Cass County: Michigan boy, 11, pulled from pool at party, dies.​​​​​​​
  • Menzies Aviation: Menzies Aviation at DTW is closing; 189 jobs lost.
  • Ecorse: Father of 3 killed in shooting at River Park Apartments.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • WeatherIsolated showers possible Monday thanks to Florence.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • FEMA: FEMA to test emergency alert system that sends message to most US phones on Thursday.
  • North CarolinaOver 500 reports of price gouging after Florence.
  • Typhoon Mangkhut: How cities must change to withstand 'category 6' mega storms.
  • Amazon: Company investigates claims that employees sold confidential data.

POLITICS:

  • OpioidsSenate to soon vote on bipartisan opioid package.​​​​​​​
  • Ohio: Democrats focus on mobilizing black voters to turn Ohio blue.
  • Michael Avenatti: Stormy Daniels attorney tells CNN why he went on Tucker Carlson's show.​​​​​​​
  • Brock Long: FEMA chief says he won't resign over travel investigation.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Richard Gere: Baby on the way for actor, wife Alejandra​​​​​​​.
  • Carrie Underwood: Country singer reveals she had 3 miscarriages in 2 years.
  • Michael Moore: Documentary filmmaker says 'evil genius' Trump will be re-elected.

​​​​​​​​SPORTS:

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for ticketing specialist.
  • WarrenMacomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher.
  • Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
  • RomulusLogos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.

