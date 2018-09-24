TOP STORIES Monday, September 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit Lions: Belichick gives Patricia big hug after Lions beat Patriots.
- Detroit Police: Officer allegedly publishes offensive post on social media.
- Bill Cosby: Cosby will find out his sentence this week.
- Weather: Here's when to expect rain today.
LOCAL:
- Detroit's East Side: 1 woman dead, couple injured in shooting.
- Detroit: Man due in court Monday after go-kart crash kills 4-year-old daughter.
- Chelsea: This high school axed homecoming queen title because of bullying.
- Michigan Elections: Detroit-area college hosting voter forum ahead of midterms.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- CDC: Drug-resistant infection in 118 people linked to pet store puppies.
- Google: CEO says 'We do not bias our products'.
- California: DNA links suspect to sexual assaults in 6 counties.
- Virginia: Rare two-headed copperhead discovered.
- Texas: $18M worth of cocaine found in bananas given to prison.
POLITICS:
- UN Summit: White House officials attend UN briefing.
- Google: CEO says 'We do not bias our products'.
- Michelle Obama: Former first lady urges Dems to turn out for midterm elections.
- Tariffs: US-China trade war grows with new tariffs.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bill Cosby: Cosby will find out his sentence this week.
- Sky: Sky shareholders cheer Comcast's $40 billion knockout bid.
- Alyssa Milano: Actress adds her voice to #WhyIDidntReport movement.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Belichick gives Patricia big hug after Lions beat Patriots.
- Kerryon Johnson: Kerryon Johnson breaks rushing barrier for Lions against Patriots.
- Detroit Tigers: Top stories during a down season from the Detroit Tigers.
JOBS:
- Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
- Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
- Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
- Detroit: Cesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
- Sterling Heights: Silver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
