TOP STORIES Monday, September 24, 2018

Monday, September 24, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit Lions: Belichick gives Patricia big hug after Lions beat Patriots.
  • Detroit Police: Officer allegedly publishes offensive post on social media.
  • Bill Cosby: Cosby will find out his sentence this week.
  • WeatherHere's when to expect rain today.

LOCAL

  • Detroit's East Side: 1 woman dead, couple injured in shooting.
  • Detroit Police: Officer allegedly publishes offensive post on social media.
  • Detroit: Man due in court Monday after go-kart crash kills 4-year-old daughter.
  • Chelsea: This high school axed homecoming queen title because of bullying.
  • Michigan Elections: Detroit-area college hosting voter forum ahead of midterms.
  • WeatherHere's when to expect rain today.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • CDC: Drug-resistant infection in 118 people linked to pet store puppies.
  • GoogleCEO says 'We do not bias our products'.
  • California: DNA links suspect to sexual assaults in 6 counties.
  • Virginia​​​​​​: Rare two-headed copperhead discovered.
  • Texas: $18M worth of cocaine found in bananas given to prison.

POLITICS:

  • UN SummitWhite House officials attend UN briefing.​​​​​​​
  • Michigan Elections: Detroit-area college hosting voter forum ahead of midterms.
  • GoogleCEO says 'We do not bias our products'.
  • Michelle Obama: Former first lady urges Dems to turn out for midterm elections.
  • Tariffs: US-China trade war grows with new tariffs.​​​​​​​

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bill Cosby: Cosby will find out his sentence this week.
  • Sky: Sky shareholders cheer Comcast's $40 billion knockout bid.
  • Alyssa Milano: Actress adds her voice to #WhyIDidntReport movement.

​​​​​​​​SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: Belichick gives Patricia big hug after Lions beat Patriots.
  • Kerryon Johnson: Kerryon Johnson breaks rushing barrier for Lions against Patriots.
  • Detroit Tigers: Top stories during a down season from the Detroit Tigers.

JOBS: 

  • Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
  • Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
  • Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
  • DetroitCesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
  • Sterling HeightsSilver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.

