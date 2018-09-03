TOP STORIES Monday, September 3, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • WeatherSteamy Labor Day ahead.
  • Detroit​​​​​​​: Video captures armed carjacking in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood.​​​​
  • Wisconsin: 3 children, father die in kayaking incident on Lake Superior.
  • Livonia: 27-year-old man facing federal charges after bank robbery, rollover crash.​​​​​​​

LOCAL

  • Beaches​​​​​​​: 15 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels ahead of Labor Day.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit​​​​​​​: Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy.​​​​​​​
  • Roseville: Eastpointe woman dies in vehicle, scooter accident.
  • Labor Day: Weekend events, festivals around Michigan 2018.​​​​​​​
  • Utica: Grandfather stabbed to death in park at grandchild's first birthday party.
  • Aretha Franklin: Funeral eulogy slammed; Atlanta pastor stands firm.​​​​​​​
  • Missing: Redford Township police looking for missing, vulnerable man.​​​​​​​
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Florida: 2-year-old missing after stranger offers mother, child a ride, police say.
  • Tropical Storm Gordon: Storm expected to pass over Florida Keys Monday.
  • Texas: Truck carrying loads of Axe body spray explodes.
  • CaliforniaMan shot after pulling gun outside Ice Cube concert, sheriff says.

POLITICS:

  • George W. Bush: Former president shares a sweet moment with Michelle Obama at McCain funeral.​​​​​​​
  • Clarke Tucker: Arkansas Democrat looks to break GOP foothold.
  • John McCain: McCain, like others before, rests in peace with a military academy friend.
  • Sonic Attacks​​​​​: Microwaves suspected in 'sonic attacks' on US diplomats.
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Senators argue over Kavanaugh White House records.

JOBS: 

  • Troy1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
  • Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
  • BellevilleDie Services International hiring press/machine operators.
  • Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
  • Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.

