TOP STORIES Monday, September 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Video captures armed carjacking in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood.
- Beaches: 15 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels ahead of Labor Day.
- Detroit: Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy.
- Roseville: Eastpointe woman dies in vehicle, scooter accident.
- Livonia: 27-year-old man facing federal charges after bank robbery, rollover crash.
- Labor Day: Weekend events, festivals around Michigan 2018.
- Utica: Grandfather stabbed to death in park at grandchild's first birthday party.
- Missing: Redford Township police looking for missing, vulnerable man.
- Weather: Steamy Labor Day ahead.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Wisconsin: 3 children, father die in kayaking incident on Lake Superior.
- Florida: 2-year-old missing after stranger offers mother, child a ride, police say.
- Tropical Storm Gordon: Storm expected to pass over Florida Keys Monday.
- Texas: Truck carrying loads of Axe body spray explodes.
- California: Man shot after pulling gun outside Ice Cube concert, sheriff says.
POLITICS:
- George W. Bush: Former president shares a sweet moment with Michelle Obama at McCain funeral.
- Clarke Tucker: Arkansas Democrat looks to break GOP foothold.
- John McCain: McCain, like others before, rests in peace with a military academy friend.
- Sonic Attacks: Microwaves suspected in 'sonic attacks' on US diplomats.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Senators argue over Kavanaugh White House records.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Childish Gambino: Rapper's new video features all-star (cartoon) cast.
- Mike Kennedy: Longtime drummer for George Strait dies.
- Aretha Franklin: Funeral eulogy slammed; Atlanta pastor stands firm.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Reyes hits 1st HR, 3 RBIs as Tigers splits with Yankees.
- Michigan Football: Michigan falls behind early, drops season opener at Notre Dame.
- Serena Williams: Tennis star progresses to US Open quarterfinals.
JOBS:
- Troy: 1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
- Belleville: Die Services International hiring press/machine operators.
- Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
- Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
