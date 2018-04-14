TOP STORIES Saturday, April 14, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Syria strikes: The US, UK and France launched strikes against targets at three sites in Syria in the early hours of Saturday morning.
- Rochester Hills: A Rochester Hills man chased a 14-year-old boy away from his porch, into his yard and fired a shotgun toward him after the teen knocked on his door.
- Weather: A winter storm is hammering the state of Michigan today.
- Nassar case: A sexual abuse victim of former Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar is accusing the university's interim president of trying to secretly pay her off.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Officer demoted over explicit tirade following teen's fatal ATV crash
- Genoa Township: Man accused of dousing wife in gasoline, trying to burn house down
- Weekend construction: Several construction projects are planned this weekend around Metro Detroit
- Plymouth-Canton Schools: Teen who made threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools gets 3 months in jail, 3 years probation.
- Metro Detroit: Michigan Senate votes to stop local dog breed bans
- Missing Skelton Boys: John Skelton says 'I did the wrong thing for the right reasons the wrong way'.
- Canton: Gordie Howe's son to share father's legacy
- Casino robber: Man arrested during attempted carjacking pleads guilty to targeting casino patrons
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Trump on Syria: President Trump announces strikes against Syria by US, France, Britain
- Cohen recordings: Source say FBI seized some Cohen recordings
- E. coli outbreak: Romaine lettuce to blame for multistate E. coli outbreak
- Bill Cosby: 5 takeaways from Janice Dickinson's testimony at sex assault trial.
- Marine Corps: 1st black woman nominated to be Marine brigadier general.
POLITICS:
- Speaker succession: Paul Ryan endorses Kevin McCarthy to succeed him as speaker
- Michael Cohen: Cohen facilitated $1.6 million agreement on behalf of GOP fundraiser
- Marijuana industry: GOP Senator says Trump promises to protect marijuana industry
- Syria strikes: UK Prime Minister Theresa May's statement on Syria strikes
- James Comey: Former FBI director paints unsparing portrait of Trump in devastating tell-all book.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Milos Forman: 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' director Milos Forman dies at 86
- Southfield comedy show: Luenell brings comedy show to Punch Line Comedy Lounge
- Troll patrol: Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump help each other cope with trolls
SPORTS:
- Michigan football spring game: The University of Michigan canceled today's spring game due to weather conditions. It will not be rescheduled.
- Yankees top Tigers: The Tigers dropped the opening game of the Yankees series despite scoring six runs.
- Dez to Detroit?: Detroit Lions running back LaGarrette Blount, who signed with Detroit this offseason, has a message for Bryant: "Come play in Detroit, bro."
- Tigers losing streak: Ranking the top five concerns for the Tigers as the losing streak extends to five games
- Pistons season ends: What went wrong for the Detroit Pistons this season, and will things get better next season?
ALL 4 PETS:
- New fire dog: Rescued shelter dog joins Dearborn Heights Fire Department
- Free adoption: Macomb County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees during Sprung by Springtime event
- Abused cat finds family: Badly mutilated cat found in Redford starts new life with St. Clair Shores family
- Dog breed bans: Michigan Senate votes to stop Metro Detroit dog breed bans
