News

TOP STORIES Saturday, April 21, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Raids: Metro Detroit pawn shop raids net men connected to massive retail fraud scheme
  • ClarkstonSemi truck crashes into dental office in Clarkston; driver extricated from gravel hauler
  • Highland Park: Police search for person who strangled Highland Park mother of 6 to death in her home
  • Record Store Day: Metro Detroit stores participating in Record Store Day 2018

LOCAL

  • I-696: Westbound I-696 closure will start Friday, April 27, for 'total rebuild' between I-94, I-75
  • MSUMichigan State University students call for John Engler, Board of Trustees to step down
  • TrafficMultiple lane closures expected on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights this weekend
  • Hit-and-runHit-and-run on Detroit's southwest side kills 8-year-old boy, police still seek driver
  • Ann Arbor: Hungry Howie's celebrates 5th anniversary, offers BOGO special
  • InksterMichigan State Police seek information about Inkster double homicide
  • Independence Township: Police in Oakland County rescue suicidal man who changed mind while climbing 200-foot tower
  • WeatherSpring has sprung

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Internet privacyConcerns over misuse of children's online data grow as apps illegally collect, sell information
  • Racial bias: Starbucks isn't the only chain that's faced claims of racial bias
  • Hawaii: Rescue boat operator accused of demanding money from flood victims
  • Texas: Homework assignment asks students to list positive aspects of slavery

POLITICS:

  • Barbara Bush: Bush through the years
  • MuellerTrump legal team brings fresh firepower to reset with Mueller
  • Syria: White House talking points on Syria before Haley's interview cite intended Russia sanctions
  • Military: Top enlisted soldier says he has 'no concerns' about transgender service members
  • ComeyJustice Dept. watchdog looking into Comey's handling of memos
  • Missouri: Gov. Greitens indicted on felony computer-tampering charge

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Avicii: Grammy-nominated DJ Avicii found dead 28
  • Set It Off: Stage adaptation for cult classic 'Set It Off' comes to Detroit this weekend
  • Human trafficking: 'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested in sex trafficking case
  • Ariana Grande: Grande releases new single 'No Tears Left to Cry'

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Tigers call up organization's No. 11 prospect, Mike Gerber, before doubleheader
  • College basketballMichigan basketball's Charles Matthews to test NBA draft waters without hiring agent
  • Sex abuse: USA Gymnastics settles sex abuse lawsuit in Georgia
  • Baseball: How dangerous can the top of the Detroit Tigers' lineup be this season?
  • NFL schedule: Patricia, Lions take on Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 in Detroit

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
  • Camping: Take your pets camping at these Michigan state park cabins
  • Police K9: Sterling Heights K-9 Blitz retires after 11 years of service
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.