TOP STORIES Saturday, April 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Raids: Metro Detroit pawn shop raids net men connected to massive retail fraud scheme
- Clarkston: Semi truck crashes into dental office in Clarkston; driver extricated from gravel hauler
- Highland Park: Police search for person who strangled Highland Park mother of 6 to death in her home
- Record Store Day: Metro Detroit stores participating in Record Store Day 2018
LOCAL:
- I-696: Westbound I-696 closure will start Friday, April 27, for 'total rebuild' between I-94, I-75
- MSU: Michigan State University students call for John Engler, Board of Trustees to step down
- Traffic: Multiple lane closures expected on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights this weekend
- Hit-and-run: Hit-and-run on Detroit's southwest side kills 8-year-old boy, police still seek driver
- Ann Arbor: Hungry Howie's celebrates 5th anniversary, offers BOGO special
- Inkster: Michigan State Police seek information about Inkster double homicide
- Independence Township: Police in Oakland County rescue suicidal man who changed mind while climbing 200-foot tower
- Weather: Spring has sprung
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Internet privacy: Concerns over misuse of children's online data grow as apps illegally collect, sell information
- Racial bias: Starbucks isn't the only chain that's faced claims of racial bias
- Hawaii: Rescue boat operator accused of demanding money from flood victims
- Texas: Homework assignment asks students to list positive aspects of slavery
POLITICS:
- Barbara Bush: Bush through the years
- Mueller: Trump legal team brings fresh firepower to reset with Mueller
- Syria: White House talking points on Syria before Haley's interview cite intended Russia sanctions
- Military: Top enlisted soldier says he has 'no concerns' about transgender service members
- Comey: Justice Dept. watchdog looking into Comey's handling of memos
- Missouri: Gov. Greitens indicted on felony computer-tampering charge
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Avicii: Grammy-nominated DJ Avicii found dead 28
- Set It Off: Stage adaptation for cult classic 'Set It Off' comes to Detroit this weekend
- Human trafficking: 'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested in sex trafficking case
- Ariana Grande: Grande releases new single 'No Tears Left to Cry'
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers call up organization's No. 11 prospect, Mike Gerber, before doubleheader
- College basketball: Michigan basketball's Charles Matthews to test NBA draft waters without hiring agent
- Sex abuse: USA Gymnastics settles sex abuse lawsuit in Georgia
- Baseball: How dangerous can the top of the Detroit Tigers' lineup be this season?
- NFL schedule: Patricia, Lions take on Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 in Detroit
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
- Camping: Take your pets camping at these Michigan state park cabins
- Police K9: Sterling Heights K-9 Blitz retires after 11 years of service
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.