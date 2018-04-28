News

TOP STORIES Saturday, April 28, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Troy: Massage parlor shuts down after police find staff engaging in sexual activities
  • Madison HeightsBishop Foley High School president removed after student files complaint with police
  • Donald Trump: Everything you need to know about Trump's Michigan rally Saturday
  • Shelby Township: Collision on 23 Mile Road kills one, injures another

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Westbound I-696 construction closure begins.
  • Flint: Man convicted of raping 16-year-old girl at his home in 2016
  • Detroit: Royal Oak man charged in I-75 chain-reaction crash that killed 2 young women
  • Clarkston: Semi truck driver charged in Clarkston dental office crash on Ortonville Road
  • 'Detroit paintball war': Man faces charges after officer's vehicle splattered with paint
  • Drug Take Back Day: Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority installs drop boxes for National Drug Take Back Day
  • Macomb County: 2 charged after stealing from cars outside Macomb County gas stations, using stolen cards nearby
  • Madison Heights: Man holds gun to clerk's head during robbery at Madison Heights 7-Eleven
  • Wayne State: Crews repairing Detroit road break gas main, prompting evacuation of Wayne State University
  • Weather: Chilly with clouds Saturday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • American AirlinesBride's family sues American Airlines over medical emergency
  • Lettuce recall: E. coli outbreak expands; still no source identified
  • Golden State Killer: What the Golden State Killer case means for your genetic privacy
  • Texas: Voter ID law can go into effect, appeals court panel rules

POLITICS:

  • Ronny JacksonWhite House shows documents to defend Jackson
  • United Nations: UN reopens sexual assault investigation into top official
  • Scott Pruitt: EPA inspector general details numerous reviews into Scott Pruitt's actions
  • Stormy Daniels: Judge temporarily puts Stormy Daniels lawsuit on hold

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • LEGO movieLEGO NINJAGO movie premieres in 4D at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan
  • Tom Brokaw: Brokaw rails against sexual harassment allegations
  • Films: Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
  • Chance the Rapper: Chance rejects 'thank you' from Trump
  • Bill Cosby: Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree

SPORTS:

  • NFL draftDetroit Lions select Kerryon Johnson, Tracy Walker in 2018 NFL draft
  • Michigan football: Former No. 1 QB recruit Shea Patterson ruled eligible to play for Michigan football this season
  • Detroit Tigers: Tillman, Orioles both end skids with 6-0 win over Tigers
  • Michigan Wolverines: Former Michigan Wolverine Mason Cole selected by Arizona Cardinals in NFL Draft

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

