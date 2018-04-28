TOP STORIES Saturday, April 28, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Troy: Massage parlor shuts down after police find staff engaging in sexual activities
- Madison Heights: Bishop Foley High School president removed after student files complaint with police
- Donald Trump: Everything you need to know about Trump's Michigan rally Saturday
- Shelby Township: Collision on 23 Mile Road kills one, injures another
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Westbound I-696 construction closure begins.
- Flint: Man convicted of raping 16-year-old girl at his home in 2016
- Detroit: Royal Oak man charged in I-75 chain-reaction crash that killed 2 young women
- Clarkston: Semi truck driver charged in Clarkston dental office crash on Ortonville Road
- 'Detroit paintball war': Man faces charges after officer's vehicle splattered with paint
- Drug Take Back Day: Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority installs drop boxes for National Drug Take Back Day
- Macomb County: 2 charged after stealing from cars outside Macomb County gas stations, using stolen cards nearby
- Madison Heights: Man holds gun to clerk's head during robbery at Madison Heights 7-Eleven
- Wayne State: Crews repairing Detroit road break gas main, prompting evacuation of Wayne State University
- Weather: Chilly with clouds Saturday
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- American Airlines: Bride's family sues American Airlines over medical emergency
- Lettuce recall: E. coli outbreak expands; still no source identified
- Golden State Killer: What the Golden State Killer case means for your genetic privacy
- Texas: Voter ID law can go into effect, appeals court panel rules
POLITICS:
- Ronny Jackson: White House shows documents to defend Jackson
- United Nations: UN reopens sexual assault investigation into top official
- Scott Pruitt: EPA inspector general details numerous reviews into Scott Pruitt's actions
- Stormy Daniels: Judge temporarily puts Stormy Daniels lawsuit on hold
ENTERTAINMENT:
- LEGO movie: LEGO NINJAGO movie premieres in 4D at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan
- Tom Brokaw: Brokaw rails against sexual harassment allegations
- Films: Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
- Chance the Rapper: Chance rejects 'thank you' from Trump
- Bill Cosby: Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree
SPORTS:
- NFL draft: Detroit Lions select Kerryon Johnson, Tracy Walker in 2018 NFL draft
- Michigan football: Former No. 1 QB recruit Shea Patterson ruled eligible to play for Michigan football this season
- Detroit Tigers: Tillman, Orioles both end skids with 6-0 win over Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines: Former Michigan Wolverine Mason Cole selected by Arizona Cardinals in NFL Draft
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
