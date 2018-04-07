News

TOP STORIES Saturday, April 7, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Freeway shootingMan in critical condition after shooting on I-94 in Detroit
  • Waterford Township: Middle school teacher on leave after inappropriate comment, touching
  • Troy: Daycare employee accused of slamming 3-year-old boy on ground in 2015
  • Farmington Hills: Man facing charges after masturbating, refusing to leave Farmington Hills Tim Hortons

LOCAL

  • Flint: Michigan says Flint water quality is restored, closes free bottled water sites
  • University of Michigan: Police seek information after sexual assault in residence hall closet
  • Detroit: Person of interest in custody in shooting of 7-year-old Detroit boy struck by stray bullet
  • Lake HuronPlan says Lake Huron in 'fair' condition, seeks progress
  • Fishing: Michigan DNR offering cash rewards for reporting tagged walleye
  • Novi: Home and Garden Show returns this weekend
  • Waterford Township: Middle school teacher on leave after inappropriate comment, touching
  • Troy: Daycare employee accused of slamming 3-year-old boy on ground in 2015
  • Farmington Hills: Man facing charges after masturbating, refusing to leave Farmington Hills Tim Hortons
  • WeatherSunnier Saturday, but still colder than average

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Canada: At least 14 killed in bus crash involving Canadian junior hockey team
  • Howard University: 9-day sit-in at Howard University ends
  • Best Buy: Best Buy says it was hit by same data breach as Sears, Delta
  • Vaping: Vaping now an epidemic among US high schoolers
  • Immigration: Texas begins operation to send National Guard troops to the border

POLITICS:

  • North KoreaSecret talks underway between US, North Korea
  • Mueller investigation: Trump begins informal prep for potential Mueller interview
  • RussiaUS imposes sanctions against Russian oligarchs, government officials
  • TrumpPresident defends tariffs amid jittery markets

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bill Cosby: Cosby lawyers ask for juror to be removed
  • Blake SheltonStudent excited she's reading textbook used by Blake Shelton. Her mother is not
  • Kate Hudson: Hudson announces pregnancy in excitement-filled video
  • Jersey Shore: Show returns with tax troubles, fist bumps and plastic surgery

SPORTS:

  • PistonsJackson scores 24 as Pistons beat Mavericks 113-106 in OT
  • GolfCheboygan 12-year-old wins 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt national finals
  • Tigers: Daniel Norris shows why he belongs with Detroit Tigers during relief appearance
  • WWE: WWE inducts legends into 2018 Hall of Fame

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.