TOP STORIES Saturday, April 7, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Freeway shooting: Man in critical condition after shooting on I-94 in Detroit
- Waterford Township: Middle school teacher on leave after inappropriate comment, touching
- Troy: Daycare employee accused of slamming 3-year-old boy on ground in 2015
- Farmington Hills: Man facing charges after masturbating, refusing to leave Farmington Hills Tim Hortons
LOCAL:
- Flint: Michigan says Flint water quality is restored, closes free bottled water sites
- University of Michigan: Police seek information after sexual assault in residence hall closet
- Detroit: Person of interest in custody in shooting of 7-year-old Detroit boy struck by stray bullet
- Lake Huron: Plan says Lake Huron in 'fair' condition, seeks progress
- Fishing: Michigan DNR offering cash rewards for reporting tagged walleye
- Novi: Home and Garden Show returns this weekend
- Weather: Sunnier Saturday, but still colder than average
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Canada: At least 14 killed in bus crash involving Canadian junior hockey team
- Howard University: 9-day sit-in at Howard University ends
- Best Buy: Best Buy says it was hit by same data breach as Sears, Delta
- Vaping: Vaping now an epidemic among US high schoolers
- Immigration: Texas begins operation to send National Guard troops to the border
POLITICS:
- North Korea: Secret talks underway between US, North Korea
- Mueller investigation: Trump begins informal prep for potential Mueller interview
- Russia: US imposes sanctions against Russian oligarchs, government officials
- Trump: President defends tariffs amid jittery markets
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bill Cosby: Cosby lawyers ask for juror to be removed
- Blake Shelton: Student excited she's reading textbook used by Blake Shelton. Her mother is not
- Kate Hudson: Hudson announces pregnancy in excitement-filled video
- Jersey Shore: Show returns with tax troubles, fist bumps and plastic surgery
SPORTS:
- Pistons: Jackson scores 24 as Pistons beat Mavericks 113-106 in OT
- Golf: Cheboygan 12-year-old wins 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt national finals
- Tigers: Daniel Norris shows why he belongs with Detroit Tigers during relief appearance
- WWE: WWE inducts legends into 2018 Hall of Fame
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
