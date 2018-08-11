TOP STORIES Saturday, August 11, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Pontiac: Nathaniel Abraham argues with Pontiac judge at arraignment for hitting officers, indecent exposure
- Child neglect: Michigan man accused in child's neglect death says charges unfair
- Plane crash: Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes and dies
- Detroit: Father faces charges in connection with I-94 crash that killed 7-year-old daughter
LOCAL:
- Zug Island: Steel mill suffers explosion
- Drunken driving: Mother accused of driving drunk in wrong-way Detroit crash that killed 3-year-old boy
- Detroit's west side: 17-year-old in custody in connection with 4 people shot on Westside Detroit's home porch
- Pontiac: 'Planned killing spree' suspect causes disruption in Pontiac courtroom across Metro Detroit
- Sexual assault: Woman says six men sexually assaulted her inside Detroit home
- Birmingham: Financial adviser accused of stealing nearly $4 million from clients
- Detroit: 19-year-old killed after accidentally shooting self in Westside Detroit, police say
- Fatal shooting: Man faces charges in fatal shooting of 41-year-old after exchange at Detroit gas station
- Detroit Grand Prix: Michigan DNR, Detroit Grand Prix reach agreement to keep race at Belle Isle
- Weather: Sunshine Saturday, warm with barely any rain
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New Brunswick shooting: Man charged in killings of 4
- Opioids: Jump in deliveries involving moms hooked on opioids
- Romania: Anti-government protesters and police clash in Romania
- Indonesia: Earthquake death toll rises to 387 as families mourn
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Immigration lawyer pushes back against Trump immigration stance
- Charlottesville: Dennard, Burnett clash over Trump and Charlottesville
- Mueller Investigation: 'Manhattan Madam' to testify in Mueller investigation
- Washington DC: Who are white nationalists gathering in Washington?
- Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day nine of the Paul Manafort trial
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Beyonce: The story behind Tyler Mitchell's Vogue cover of Beyoncé
- Music: Alkaline Trio at Royal Oak Music Theatre
- Demi Lovato: Singer cancels fall tour
- Spike Lee: Lee says President Trump is a 'bullhorn' for racism
SPORTS:
- Tigers: Former Detroit Tiger Andy Dirks teaches, plays baseball with kids
- Red Wings: Zetterberg is 'real unknown' for Red Wings, GM Ken Holland says
- Dylan Larkin: Larkin signs 5-year contract with Red Wings
- Michigan Football: Predicting replacements for Michigan football's 5 open starting spots
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance
