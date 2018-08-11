TOP STORIES Saturday, August 11, 2018

News

  • PontiacNathaniel Abraham argues with Pontiac judge at arraignment for hitting officers, indecent exposure
  • Child neglect: Michigan man accused in child's neglect death says charges unfair
  • DetroitFather faces charges in connection with I-94 crash that killed 7-year-old daughter

LOCAL

  • Zug Island: Steel mill suffers explosion
  • Drunken drivingMother accused of driving drunk in wrong-way Detroit crash that killed 3-year-old boy
  • Detroit's west side17-year-old in custody in connection with 4 people shot on Westside Detroit's home porch
  • Pontiac'Planned killing spree' suspect causes disruption in Pontiac courtroom across Metro Detroit
  • Sexual assaultWoman says six men sexually assaulted her inside Detroit home
  • Birmingham: Financial adviser accused of stealing nearly $4 million from clients
  • Detroit19-year-old killed after accidentally shooting self in Westside Detroit, police say
  • Fatal shootingMan faces charges in fatal shooting of 41-year-old after exchange at Detroit gas station
  • Detroit Grand Prix: Michigan DNR, Detroit Grand Prix reach agreement to keep race at Belle Isle
  • WeatherSunshine Saturday, warm with barely any rain

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Plane crash: Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes and dies
  • New Brunswick shooting: Man charged in killings of 4
  • OpioidsJump in deliveries involving moms hooked on opioids
  • RomaniaAnti-government protesters and police clash in Romania
  • Indonesia: Earthquake death toll rises to 387 as families mourn

POLITICS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Tigers: Former Detroit Tiger Andy Dirks teaches, plays baseball with kids
  • Red WingsZetterberg is 'real unknown' for Red Wings, GM Ken Holland says
  • Dylan Larkin: Larkin signs 5-year contract with Red Wings
  • Michigan Football: Predicting replacements for Michigan football's 5 open starting spots

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance

