TOP STORIES Saturday, August 25, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: Wet Saturday morning, marginal risk of severe storms.
- Aretha: Aretha Franklin funeral: What you need to know.
- Detroit: Deadly shooting on Detroit's east side kills 16-year-old.
- Michigan: The Bermuda Triangle of the Great Lakes: The Lake Michigan Triangle.
LOCAL:
- Clyde Township: Off-duty Port Huron police officer killed in shooting; suspect arrested in Southfield.
- Ann Arbor: University of Michigan professor accused of rape
- Hockeytown: Social media photos show 'Hockeytown' removed from Little Caesars Arena.
- Beaches: 11 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels.
- Defenders: Lawsuit filed against city of Detroit for hundreds of illegal wall ads moves forward.
- Detroit: Police arrest teenager in connection with off-duty Detroit firefighter killed in his home.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- South Carolina: Woman held captive by South Carolina serial killer awarded millions from his estate.
- Hurricane Lane: Live updates as storm batters Hawaii.
- North Carolina: Woman who bit ex-boyfriend's testicles cleared of malicious castration.
- New Mexico: Compound suspect will not be extradited.
- Wyoming: Police reopen sex abuse investigation of former Catholic bishop.
POLITICS:
- Trump: Ex-Trump doorman released from contract
- Trump: Protestors in Ohio draw attention to corruption
- McCain: McCain ends treatment for brain cancer
- Bad Lip Reading: White House press briefing gets the 'Bad Lip Reading' treatment.
- North Carolina: Historical commission decides 3 Confederate monuments can stay.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Tom Petty: New music video features fan-submitted photos, videos.
- Ed King: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, co-writer of 'Sweet Home Alabama,' dies.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: 3 Detroit Lions that impressed the most in the preseason win against Tampa Bay
- Matthew Stafford: Matthew, Kelly Stafford post first pictures of third child born earlier this month.
- Urban Meyer: Ohio State investigation details Urban Meyer texts and missteps, troubled tenure of Zach Smith.
JOBS:
- Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
- Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
- Sterling Heights: JG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Warren: MB Aerospace holding job fair.
