TOP STORIES Saturday, August 25, 2018

By Kayla Clarke

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Weather: Wet Saturday morning, marginal risk of severe storms.
  • Aretha: Aretha Franklin funeral: What you need to know.
  • Detroit: Deadly shooting on Detroit's east side kills 16-year-old.
  • Michigan: The Bermuda Triangle of the Great Lakes: The Lake Michigan Triangle.

LOCAL

  • Clyde Township: Off-duty Port Huron police officer killed in shooting; suspect arrested in Southfield.​​​​​​​
  • Ann Arbor: University of Michigan professor accused of rape
  • Hockeytown: Social media photos show 'Hockeytown' removed from Little Caesars Arena.
  • Beaches: 11 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels.
  • Defenders: Lawsuit filed against city of Detroit for hundreds of illegal wall ads moves forward.
  • Detroit: Police arrest teenager in connection with off-duty Detroit firefighter killed in his home.​​​​​​​
  • Aretha Franklin: Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral.​​​​​​​
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • South Carolina: Woman held captive by South Carolina serial killer awarded millions from his estate.
  • Hurricane Lane: Live updates as storm batters Hawaii.
  • North Carolina: Woman who bit ex-boyfriend's testicles cleared of malicious castration.
  • New Mexico: Compound suspect will not be extradited.
  • WyomingPolice reopen sex abuse investigation of former Catholic bishop.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: Ex-Trump doorman released from contract
  • Trump: Protestors in Ohio draw attention to corruption
  • McCain: McCain ends treatment for brain cancer
  • Bad Lip Reading​​​​​​​White House press briefing gets the 'Bad Lip Reading' treatment.
  • North Carolina: Historical commission decides 3 Confederate monuments can stay.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Tom Petty: New music video features fan-submitted photos, videos.
  • Ed King: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, co-writer of 'Sweet Home Alabama,' dies.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: 3 Detroit Lions that impressed the most in the preseason win against Tampa Bay
  • Matthew Stafford: Matthew, Kelly Stafford post first pictures of third child born earlier this month.
  • Urban Meyer: Ohio State investigation details Urban Meyer texts and missteps, troubled tenure of Zach Smith.

JOBS: 

  • Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
  • Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
  • Sterling HeightsJG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Warren: MB Aerospace holding job fair.

