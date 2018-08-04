News

TOP STORIES Saturday, August 4, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit police: Police search for driver after hit-and-run crash leaves officer in critical condition
  • Macomb CountyVideo shows Macomb County bodybuilder brutally attacking girlfriend
  • RomulusBarricaded gunman surrenders after attempted carjacking, shootout with Romulus police
  • Imlay CityAuthorities find body of man wanted in connection with deadly Imlay City hit-and-run crash

LOCAL

  • Oakland CountyOakland County detective's vehicle struck by car that ran red light, hits patrol car, rolls over
  • MidtownDramatic video shows shootout sparked by argument at Detroit One Coney Island restaurant
  • WarrenProposal to decrease term limit to 12 years for Warren mayoral position recalled
  • Journalism: Man charged with threatening Detroit journalists, assaulting officer
  • Marijuana: Officials seize nearly 40 kilograms of suspected marijuana at Ambassador Bridge
  • Sumpter Township: Mother found competent in case of 4-year-old daughter's torture, murder
  • Motor City Casino: Security locates parent of child found in parking garage
  • Southfield: 2 killed in crash after driver flees from traffic stop.
  • Detroit: Video shows Detroit police officer punching naked woman at hospital.
  • WeatherGet set to sweat this weekend

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • CaliforniaMost valuable car ever auctioned to go on sale later this month
  • Carr FireA flat tire started the deadly Carr Fire and days of devastation in California
  • IowaSearchers comb ponds and take to the air for missing student
  • Police shooting: Family files suit in US Park Police fatal shooting
  • Texas: Houston slaying suspect wrote a will, told a friend he wanted to kill himself
  • Ohio: Judge orders defendant's mouth taped during court hearing

POLITICS:

  • OhioTrump visits Ohio ahead of high-stakes special election
  • TurkeyTurkey to freeze assets of US officials
  • North Korea: Trump letter to Kim Jong Un delivered at ASEAN meeting
  • Maria Butina: Alleged Russian agent's infiltration of GOP circles anything but subtle

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.