TOP STORIES Saturday, August 4, 2018

4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit police: Police search for driver after hit-and-run crash leaves officer in critical condition
- Macomb County: Video shows Macomb County bodybuilder brutally attacking girlfriend
- Romulus: Barricaded gunman surrenders after attempted carjacking, shootout with Romulus police
- Imlay City: Authorities find body of man wanted in connection with deadly Imlay City hit-and-run crash
LOCAL:
- Oakland County: Oakland County detective's vehicle struck by car that ran red light, hits patrol car, rolls over
- Midtown: Dramatic video shows shootout sparked by argument at Detroit One Coney Island restaurant
- Warren: Proposal to decrease term limit to 12 years for Warren mayoral position recalled
- Journalism: Man charged with threatening Detroit journalists, assaulting officer
- Marijuana: Officials seize nearly 40 kilograms of suspected marijuana at Ambassador Bridge
- Sumpter Township: Mother found competent in case of 4-year-old daughter's torture, murder
- Motor City Casino: Security locates parent of child found in parking garage
- Southfield: 2 killed in crash after driver flees from traffic stop.
- Detroit: Video shows Detroit police officer punching naked woman at hospital.
- Weather: Get set to sweat this weekend
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- California: Most valuable car ever auctioned to go on sale later this month
- Carr Fire: A flat tire started the deadly Carr Fire and days of devastation in California
- Iowa: Searchers comb ponds and take to the air for missing student
- Police shooting: Family files suit in US Park Police fatal shooting
- Texas: Houston slaying suspect wrote a will, told a friend he wanted to kill himself
- Ohio: Judge orders defendant's mouth taped during court hearing
POLITICS:
- Ohio: Trump visits Ohio ahead of high-stakes special election
- Turkey: Turkey to freeze assets of US officials
- North Korea: Trump letter to Kim Jong Un delivered at ASEAN meeting
- Maria Butina: Alleged Russian agent's infiltration of GOP circles anything but subtle
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ludacris: Ludacris paid for this woman's groceries
- Carrie Underwood: Carrie Underwood denies fall staged to cover for plastic surgery
- Harvey Weinstein: Weinstein seeks dismissal of indictment
SPORTS:
- Michigan football: Does Michigan football have the toughest schedule of any top-25 team?
- Lions: Start of 2018 Detroit Lions training camp
- Urban Meyer: 'I am confident that I took appropriate action'
- The Basketball Tournament 2018: Metro Detroit man's team in final game for $2M prize.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance
