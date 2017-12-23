TOP STORIES Saturday, December 23, 2017

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Southfield: Cocaine kingpin connected to Mexican cartel accused of moving 72 kilos into Metro Detroit community
- Drunken driving: AAA offers free Tow to Go rides to keep drunken drivers off roads during holiday season
- Warren: Police arrest burglar who fed dog treats after breaking into home to steal Christmas gifts
- Chesterfield Township: Mysterious Amazon deliveries showing up at Chesterfield Township man's home
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Police search for persons of interest in connection with fatal shooting on city's east side
- Clarkston: Student to go to federal court after being ruled ineligible for basketball season
- Royal Oak: 100s shine lights at pediatric patients nightly as part of Beaumont's 'Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams'
- Detroit's east side: Car hits apartment after shooting on Detroit's east side; 1 dead
- Westland: Man charged in mother's fatal stabbing at home
- Weather: Chilly Saturday, some snow in the morning
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- iPhone: What to do if you think Apple's slowing down your phone
- California: Terror attack at San Francisco's Pier 39 thwarted, federal authorities say
- Recall: Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.8 million heavy duty Ram pickups
- CDC: CDC denies language prohibitions amid health groups' protest
- Wisconsin: Teen in 'Slenderman' stabbing committed to mental institution
- Las Vegas Shooting: Coroner's office reveals all victims died of gunshot wounds
POLITICS:
- Russia: Facebook now lets you check to see if you followed Russian propaganda
- Travel ban: Appeals court rules travel ban violates federal law, but ban remains in effect
- Donald Trump: Trump wanted to have a news conference but aides convinced him otherwise
- Christmas: In his 1st year in office, did Trump end the 'war on Christmas'?
- Jerusalem: Netanyahu says 'several countries' considering following US, moving embassies to Jerusalem
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Miss America: Report: Miss America Organization emails disparaged contestants
- MSNBC: Host Mika Brzezinski apologizes for remarks about Mark Halperin victims
- Fox News: James Rosen out at Fox News
- Will Smith: Netflix's 'Bright' casts Will Smith in dim thriller
- Box Office: These 10 movies grossed the most money worldwide in 2017
SPORTS:
- Pistons: Drummond's double-double leads Pistons over Knicks, 104-101
- Western Michigan: 'Monumental' oversight by NCAA, Florida State might have cost Western Michigan bowl game
- Dick Enberg: Longtime sportscaster dies at 82
- Jim Harbaugh: Former Michigan football WR compares coach to Paris Hilton
ALL 4 PETS:
- Dog rescue: Black lab rescued from frozen river in Northern England
- Exotic pets: Grosse Pointe Woods pet shop offers holiday special on baby yeti
- First pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Holidays: Tips to keep your pet safe this holiday season
- Dog food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
