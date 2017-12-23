News

TOP STORIES Saturday, December 23, 2017

By Amber Ainsworth
  • SouthfieldCocaine kingpin connected to Mexican cartel accused of moving 72 kilos into Metro Detroit community
  • Drunken driving: AAA offers free Tow to Go rides to keep drunken drivers off roads during holiday season
  • Warren: Police arrest burglar who fed dog treats after breaking into home to steal Christmas gifts
  • Chesterfield TownshipMysterious Amazon deliveries showing up at Chesterfield Township man's home

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Police search for persons of interest in connection with fatal shooting on city's east side
  • Clarkston: Student to go to federal court after being ruled ineligible for basketball season
  • Royal Oak100s shine lights at pediatric patients nightly as part of Beaumont's 'Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams'
  • Detroit's east sideCar hits apartment after shooting on Detroit's east side; 1 dead
  • WestlandMan charged in mother's fatal stabbing at home
  • WeatherChilly Saturday, some snow in the morning

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • iPhone: What to do if you think Apple's slowing down your phone
  • California: Terror attack at San Francisco's Pier 39 thwarted, federal authorities say
  • Recall: Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.8 million heavy duty Ram pickups
  • CDC: CDC denies language prohibitions amid health groups' protest
  • Wisconsin: Teen in 'Slenderman' stabbing committed to mental institution
  • Las Vegas Shooting: Coroner's office reveals all victims died of gunshot wounds

POLITICS:

  • RussiaFacebook now lets you check to see if you followed Russian propaganda
  • Travel ban: Appeals court rules travel ban violates federal law, but ban remains in effect
  • Donald Trump: Trump wanted to have a news conference but aides convinced him otherwise
  • Christmas: In his 1st year in office, did Trump end the 'war on Christmas'?
  • Jerusalem: Netanyahu says 'several countries' considering following US, moving embassies to Jerusalem

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Miss America: Report: Miss America Organization emails disparaged contestants
  • MSNBC: Host Mika Brzezinski apologizes for remarks about Mark Halperin victims
  • Fox News: James Rosen out at Fox News
  • Will SmithNetflix's 'Bright' casts Will Smith in dim thriller
  • Box Office: These 10 movies grossed the most money worldwide in 2017

SPORTS:

  • Pistons: Drummond's double-double leads Pistons over Knicks, 104-101
  • Western Michigan: 'Monumental' oversight by NCAA, Florida State might have cost Western Michigan bowl game
  • Dick Enberg: Longtime sportscaster dies at 82 
  • Jim Harbaugh: Former Michigan football WR compares coach to Paris Hilton

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Dog rescue: Black lab rescued from frozen river in Northern England
  • Exotic petsGrosse Pointe Woods pet shop offers holiday special on baby yeti
  • First petThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • HolidaysTips to keep your pet safe this holiday season
  • Dog food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

