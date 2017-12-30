TOP STORIES Saturday, December 30, 2017

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Drive-by shooting: Police search for shooter who fired at car with 4-year-old child in backseat
- Winter weather: When does salt work, and when does it not?
- Detroit's east side: 2 thieves electrocuted by 24,000-volt transformer inside Detroit lighting facility
- Weather: Fresh morning snow, same frigid weather
LOCAL:
- Armed robbery: Detroit police search for suspected armed robber who targeted 2 east side businesses
- Belle Isle: Free things to do at Detroit's Belle Isle Park all year long
- Missing teen: Detroit police looking for missing girl, 16, who left home after argument
- Michigan taxes: Economist says US tax law won't cause Michigan taxes to rise
- Detroit's west side: Detroit police seek man wanted in connection with shooting on city's west side
- Europe: Michigan man walks 6,000-mile trail across Europe
- Canton Township: Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash had no alcohol in system, state police say
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New laws: Who gets the dog in divorce and other state laws going into effect in 2018
- Colorado: Both cops, married couple beat deadly odds
- New year: 18 things to look forward to in 2018
- Apple: Company apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones.
- New Year's Eve: Ball drop will be almost 40 degrees colder than usual
POLITICS:
- Twitter: Trump's most notable tweets
- North Korea: North Korea says it's not backing down on nuclear development in 2018
- Bernie Sanders: Sanders to swear in de Blasio for 2nd term as New York mayor
- Donald Trump: Trump lays out immigration deal demands
- Iran protests: Government supporters join counter rallies
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Sue Grafton: Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies at 77
- Real Housewives: Luann de Lesseps enters treatment following arrest
- Black Mirror: Show returns solid, with some cracks
- Breakfast Club: Iconic 1985 teen dramedy gets deleted scene and much more
- Vanity Fair: Trump tweets about controversial Clinton video
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Nielsen nets shootout winner as Wings top Rangers
- Michigan Football: Outback Bowl a huge opportunity for Brandon Peters before offseason QB battle
- Great Lakes Invitational: Michigan hockey faces Bowling Green in round 1
- Lewis Hamilton: Formula One champ apologizes for gender 'shaming' video
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
