TOP STORIES Sunday, December 9, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Jerry Nadler:  Cohen payments could be 'impeachable offenses'
  • US: Wintry storm pounding the Southeast will cause 'several days of difficult or impossible travel'
  • Detroit: GM workers hold rally to protest plant closures
  • Flashpoint: Gov. Rick Snyder reflects on time in office; Lame duck session in Lansing

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Boy, 11, shot in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side
  • Detroit: Body found at historic Hotel Yorba in Detroit
  • Sandra Ali: Why all the mayhem behind Christmas cards is worthwhile
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with more sunshine Sunday
  • Metro Detroit: Here is how the weather could impact your weekend plans

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • New Zealand: Body found in NZ search for missing British backpacker
  • France: Macron to meet unions as pressure over 'gilets jaunes' grows
  • Oklahoma: Snow blankets state
  • Kentucky: Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to student
  • US: Brutal week: Dow plunges 1,150 points
POLITICS:

  • John Kelly: Trump announces John Kelly is leaving
  • Washington, DC: Sen. Cory Booker makes an impression in NH
  • James Comey: Former FBI head says firing Mueller alone won't derail investigations

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Kid Rock: Singer pays off layaways for 350 families at Nashville Walmart
  • Buju Banton: Jamaican reggae artist released from US prison
  • Michelle Williams: Singer and Chad Johnson end engagement 

SPORTS:

  • Basketball: Michigan basketball has chance to finish undefeated in nonconference play
  • Michigan football: Offensive line could be strength next season with 4 starters returning
  • Hockey: Islanders rally from 2-goal deficit, beat Red Wings 3-2
  • Josef Martinez: Atlanta United ends city's sports title drought

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

