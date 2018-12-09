TOP STORIES Sunday, December 9, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Jerry Nadler: Cohen payments could be 'impeachable offenses'
- US: Wintry storm pounding the Southeast will cause 'several days of difficult or impossible travel'
- Detroit: GM workers hold rally to protest plant closures
- Flashpoint: Gov. Rick Snyder reflects on time in office; Lame duck session in Lansing
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Boy, 11, shot in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side
- Detroit: Body found at historic Hotel Yorba in Detroit
- Detroit: GM workers hold rally to protest plant closures
- Detroit: GM workers meet to discuss plant closures
- Sandra Ali: Why all the mayhem behind Christmas cards is worthwhile
- Flashpoint: Gov. Rick Snyder reflects on time in office; Lame duck session in Lansing
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with more sunshine Sunday
- Metro Detroit: Here is how the weather could impact your weekend plans
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New Zealand: Body found in NZ search for missing British backpacker
- France: Macron to meet unions as pressure over 'gilets jaunes' grows
- Oklahoma: Snow blankets state
- Kentucky: Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to student
- US: Brutal week: Dow plunges 1,150 points
- US: Wintry storm pounding the Southeast will cause 'several days of difficult or impossible travel'
POLITICS:
- John Kelly: Trump announces John Kelly is leaving
- Washington, DC: Sen. Cory Booker makes an impression in NH
- Jerry Nadler: Cohen payments could be 'impeachable offenses'
- Flashpoint: Gov. Rick Snyder reflects on time in office; Lame duck session in Lansing
- James Comey: Former FBI head says firing Mueller alone won't derail investigations
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kid Rock: Singer pays off layaways for 350 families at Nashville Walmart
- Buju Banton: Jamaican reggae artist released from US prison
- Michelle Williams: Singer and Chad Johnson end engagement
SPORTS:
- Basketball: Michigan basketball has chance to finish undefeated in nonconference play
- Michigan football: Offensive line could be strength next season with 4 starters returning
- Hockey: Islanders rally from 2-goal deficit, beat Red Wings 3-2
- Josef Martinez: Atlanta United ends city's sports title drought
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.