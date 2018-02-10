TOP STORIES Saturday, February 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Snow: Snow totals in Metro Detroit this weekend
- Skelton brothers: Forensic evidence shows human remains found in Montana are not missing Skelton brothers
- White Lake Township: People with special needs experience prom at White Lake Township church
- Olympics: Understanding the Winter Games
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Check map, closures, incidents
- Ypsilanti: 5-year-old Ypsilanti boy memorizes, gives emotional rendition of poem for Black History Month
- Dearborn: Dearborn Brewing helps animals with Dog Days at the Brewery events
- Wildlife: DNR releases online form for reporting fish kills larger than 25
- Olympics: Here are the Michigan Olympians competing at PyeongChang
- Ann Arbor: Gold medalist Meryl Davis speaks with Ann Arbor siblings competing in second Olympics
- Weather: A few snowflakes Saturday, a lot more again Sunday
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Maine: A lack of an Oxford comma cost dairy $5 million
- California: 2 hurt after officer in Justin Trudeau's motorcade crashes in California
- Sexual abuse: Coach abused me and took nude photos, former swimmer says
- NASA: NASA breaks record for pictures taken farthest from Earth
- Las Vegas massacre: Shooter had anti-anxiety medicine in system, autopsy says
POLITICS:
- DOJ: Rachel Brand, 3rd ranking official at Justice Dept., is stepping down
- Democratic memo: Trump won't release Democratic memo, sends back to committee
- White House: Top White House official to leave West Wing to become drug czar
- Budget Bill: Congress votes to reopen government, passes budget deal
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Reg E. Cathey: 'House of Cards' and 'The Wire' actor Reg E. Cathey dead at 59
- Amazon Music: Detroit tops list for most love-related Amazon Music requests via Alexa
- Kim Kardashian: Kim Kardashian West let daughter take topless photo of her
- Kate Upton: Kate Upton says opening up about sexual misconduct gave her a 'sense of relief'
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Nelson's 3rd goal lifts Islanders over Red Wings 7-6 in OT
- Speed skating: Short track speed skaters take to Olympic ice
- Skiing: US women compete for first Olympic cross-country skiing medal
- Olympics: The 2018 Winter Olympics are here
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
