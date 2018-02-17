TOP STORIES Saturday, February 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Florida school shooting: Group chat reveals school shooter obsessed with race, violence and guns
- Dearborn: Dearborn Schools clarifies incident after high school appears on map of school shootings
- Free fishing: Fish without a license or Recreation Passport
- Novi: Hepatitis A confirmed in Novi Red Lobster employee
LOCAL:
- Veterans: Crews donate time to complete repairs on Detroit home that veteran will win
- Rochester: 4 units destroyed after fire breaks out at Rochester apartment building
- School security: Metro Detroit school districts use security cameras that allow police access to increase safety
- Marijuana laws: Judge strikes down ballot proposals loosening restrictions on marijuana dispensaries in Detroit
- Detroit: Police seek public assistance identifying three in connection to an armed robbery
- Keego Harbor: Triple murder-suicide shocks neighborhood
- Wayne: St. Mary School to close
- Weather: Partly sunny, chilly start to President's Day Weekend
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- School shooting: Florida shooter willing to plead guilty to avoid death penalty, attorney says
- Kentucky: Teen boy accused in Kentucky school shooting indicted as adult
- Campbell Soup: Campbell Soup has a soup problem
- Fiat Chrysler: 229,000 Ram trucks recalled to fix problem with gear shifters
- Flu: Vaccine just 36% effective this season, CDC reports
POLITICS:
- Election interference: Mueller indicts 13 Russian nationals over 2016 election interference
- Russia: McMaster: Evidence of Russian meddling 'incontrovertible'
- Donald Trump: Trump visits Florida hospital, sheriff's office after Parkland shooting
- Rob Porter: Kelly changes security clearance process in wake of Porter scandal
- DACA: Supreme Court will meet behind closed doors Friday on DACA
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Gerald Ford: Play depicts Gerald Ford at University of Michigan standing up for African-American teammate
- Early Man: Film lands on low rung of Aardman's evolutionary ladder
- Detroit Boat Show: Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel will be performing at Detroit Boat Show.
- Jimmy Kimmel: Host to Trump after school shooting: 'You've literally done nothing'
- Jennifer Aniston: Actress announces breakup with Justin Theroux
SPORTS:
- NBA All Star Weekend 2018: Time, TV info, who is in the Dunk Contest this year
- Detroit Tigers: Would the Detroit Tigers be playoff contenders if they could reverse these 5 trades?
- The Olympic Zone: Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson, Korean coffee master
ALL 4 PETS:
- Dog food recall: Products may have salmonella contamination
- Pet food: PAWS in the D hosting pet food giveaway events to help Detroit animal owners
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
