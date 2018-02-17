News

TOP STORIES Saturday, February 17, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Florida school shootingGroup chat reveals school shooter obsessed with race, violence and guns
  • Dearborn: Dearborn Schools clarifies incident after high school appears on map of school shootings
  • Free fishing: Fish without a license or Recreation Passport
  • Novi: Hepatitis A confirmed in Novi Red Lobster employee

LOCAL

  • Veterans: Crews donate time to complete repairs on Detroit home that veteran will win
  • Rochester: 4 units destroyed after fire breaks out at Rochester apartment building
  • School security: Metro Detroit school districts use security cameras that allow police access to increase safety
  • Marijuana lawsJudge strikes down ballot proposals loosening restrictions on marijuana dispensaries in Detroit
  • Detroit: Police seek public assistance identifying three in connection to an armed robbery
  • Keego Harbor: Triple murder-suicide shocks neighborhood
  • Wayne: St. Mary School to close
  • WeatherPartly sunny, chilly start to President's Day Weekend

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • School shootingFlorida shooter willing to plead guilty to avoid death penalty, attorney says
  • Kentucky: Teen boy accused in Kentucky school shooting indicted as adult
  • Campbell SoupCampbell Soup has a soup problem
  • Fiat Chrysler: 229,000 Ram trucks recalled to fix problem with gear shifters
  • FluVaccine just 36% effective this season, CDC reports

POLITICS:

  • Election interference: Mueller indicts 13 Russian nationals over 2016 election interference
  • Russia: McMaster: Evidence of Russian meddling 'incontrovertible'
  • Donald Trump: Trump visits Florida hospital, sheriff's office after Parkland shooting
  • Rob Porter: Kelly changes security clearance process in wake of Porter scandal
  • DACA: Supreme Court will meet behind closed doors Friday on DACA

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Gerald Ford: Play depicts Gerald Ford at University of Michigan standing up for African-American teammate
  • Early Man: Film lands on low rung of Aardman's evolutionary ladder
  • Detroit Boat Show: Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel will be performing at Detroit Boat Show.
  • Jimmy Kimmel: Host to Trump after school shooting: 'You've literally done nothing'
  • Jennifer Aniston: Actress announces breakup with Justin Theroux

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Dog food recallProducts may have salmonella contamination
  • Pet food: PAWS in the D hosting pet food giveaway events to help Detroit animal owners
  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs

Share your pet story, news tip or event

