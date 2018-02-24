TOP STORIES Saturday, February 24, 2018

News

By Amber Ainsworth
  • Ronald Ilitch: Son of former Tigers and Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, found dead in Troy hotel room
  • DearbornWestland man in custody after man found fatally shot in Dearborn street
  • Potholes: Did a Michigan pothole damage your car? You could be reimbursed
  • DetroitMother of 6 carjacked on Detroit's east side

LOCAL

  • DetroitReward offered for information after puppy found wrapped in plastic in Detroit
  • Livonia: City remains under boil water advisory until at least Sunday
  • Troy: Students at Troy elementary school raise money to help custodian buy new car after accident
  • Oakland CountyRoad Commission extends pothole repairs into overnight hours
  • Olympics: Michigan native Kyle Mack wins silver in snowboarding big air at 2018 Winter Olympic Games
  • Belle Isle: Michigan DNR seeking food truck to operate on Detroit's Belle Isle
  • Potholes: Grand Blanc Township police share picture of officer standing in massive pothole
  • Michigan State University: Report says Michigan State basketball named in federal corruption investigation
  • WeatherHighs in low 40s with continuing flood warnings

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • NRA: NRA slams gun-background system flaws
  • School threat: Former NFL player's social media post prompts closure of California school
  • Instant Pot: Company recalls some multicooker models
  • Nikolas Cruz: FBI tip line caller described Nikolas Cruz as 'about to explode'

POLITICS:

  • Robert Mueller: Mueller and his pursuit of justice
  • School shooting: Parkland survivor: Trump phone call didn't console me
  • Paul ManafortNew indictment accuses Manafort of paying European politicians
  • Net neutrality: FCC chair gets 'courage under fire' award for overseeing net neutrality repeal

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Olympics: Gold medalists Meryl Davis, Allison Schmitt discuss what athletes face after Olympics
  • Norway: The secret behind Norway's Winter Olympic success
  • Pistons: Celtics strong out of the break, rout Pistons 110-98
  • Michigan State University: Report says Michigan State basketball named in federal corruption investigation
  • NHL Trade Deadline: Red Wings reportedly interested in moving Tatar or Nyquist, but not both

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Pets and kids: Benefits to raising children around pets
  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

