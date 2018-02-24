TOP STORIES Saturday, February 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Ronald Ilitch: Son of former Tigers and Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, found dead in Troy hotel room
- Dearborn: Westland man in custody after man found fatally shot in Dearborn street
- Potholes: Did a Michigan pothole damage your car? You could be reimbursed
- Detroit: Mother of 6 carjacked on Detroit's east side
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Reward offered for information after puppy found wrapped in plastic in Detroit
- Livonia: City remains under boil water advisory until at least Sunday
- Troy: Students at Troy elementary school raise money to help custodian buy new car after accident
- Oakland County: Road Commission extends pothole repairs into overnight hours
- Olympics: Michigan native Kyle Mack wins silver in snowboarding big air at 2018 Winter Olympic Games
- Belle Isle: Michigan DNR seeking food truck to operate on Detroit's Belle Isle
- Potholes: Grand Blanc Township police share picture of officer standing in massive pothole
- Michigan State University: Report says Michigan State basketball named in federal corruption investigation
- Weather: Highs in low 40s with continuing flood warnings
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- NRA: NRA slams gun-background system flaws
- School threat: Former NFL player's social media post prompts closure of California school
- Instant Pot: Company recalls some multicooker models
- Nikolas Cruz: FBI tip line caller described Nikolas Cruz as 'about to explode'
POLITICS:
- Robert Mueller: Mueller and his pursuit of justice
- School shooting: Parkland survivor: Trump phone call didn't console me
- Paul Manafort: New indictment accuses Manafort of paying European politicians
- Net neutrality: FCC chair gets 'courage under fire' award for overseeing net neutrality repeal
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Craft beer guide: Breweries in Detroit
- Stolen art: Stolen work by famed painter Degas found in bus
- America's Got Talent: Deaf singer on 'America's Got Talent' feels the music
- Oscars: Mary J. Blige, Common set to perform at Oscars ceremony
SPORTS:
- Olympics: Gold medalists Meryl Davis, Allison Schmitt discuss what athletes face after Olympics
- Norway: The secret behind Norway's Winter Olympic success
- Pistons: Celtics strong out of the break, rout Pistons 110-98
- NHL Trade Deadline: Red Wings reportedly interested in moving Tatar or Nyquist, but not both
ALL 4 PETS:
- Pets and kids: Benefits to raising children around pets
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
