TOP STORIES Saturday, February 3, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth
4 TO KNOW: 

  • Larry Nassar: Father of sexual abuse victims discusses outburst after charging at Larry Nassar in court
  • Nuclear missiles: Fake North Korea nuclear missile threat announced at Michigan grocery store
  • Super Bowl: Watch the best and worst Super Bowl 52 commercials
  • Ypsilanti: Police searching for missing girl, 13, who possibly is being manipulated into having sex

LOCAL

  • MSU: In wake of Larry Nassar scandal, dozens of MSU students call for transparency at march
  • Skelton brothers: New podcast about missing brothers launched 
  • Drunken driving: Michigan State Police increasing drunken, drugged driving patrols for Super Bowl Sunday
  • Fatal shooting: Men from Garden City, Waterford Township targeted in 'killing spree' throughout Metro Detroit
  • DetroitConcerned citizens plan rally to protest demolition of historic Detroit buildings
  • Larry Nassar: Father of sexual abuse victims charges Larry Nassar in court during sentencing.
  • Medicare: Defenders expose violations at Metro Detroit Medicare nursing home and rehab centers
  • WeatherClouds build, chilly Saturday with snow on the horizon

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: False missile alert sender says he thought drill was real
  • Mercedes: Mercedes is launching an insane way to win a car
  • Technology: Cell phone radiation study finds more questions than answers
  • Animal studies: FDA reviewing animal studies
  • AmazonWhat market swoon? The invincible Amazon jumps 3%

POLITICS:

  • Nunes memo: Judge responds to Justice Department over Nunes memo
  • Arizona: GOP lawmaker expelled from Arizona House for sexual harassment
  • White House: Ethics office unofficially OKs legal defense fund for White House staffers
  • Tax Cuts: Here's how much paychecks may go up this month under new tax law.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • The Bachelor: Listed as missing, California woman found on 'The Bachelor'
  • Lady Gaga: Singer cancels final tour dates due to 'severe pain'
  • Motown: Dennis Edwards, lead singer of Motown's Temptations, dies at 74
  • Super Bowl adsGroupon is back in spotlight with Super Bowl ad
  • Natalie Wood: Actress's drowning now considered a 'suspicious death'.

SPORTS:

  • Red WingsHelm, Mrazek lead Red Wings to 4-1 win over Hurricanes
  • Super Bowl: Things to know
  • High school basketball: Michigan high school basketball star Thomas Kithier drops lawsuit over ineligibility
  • NFL: Most valuable teams

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Pet health: Top 5 healthy habits for pets and their owners
  • Detroit: Oficials rescue 15 of 17 dogs trapped inside burning home on city's west side
  • Cold weatherSafety tips for cats, dogs
  • Police K-9Donation provides bulletproof vest for Harper Woods police K-9

