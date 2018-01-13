News

TOP STORIES Saturday, January 13, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth
4 TO KNOW: 

  • AMBER AlertDetroit AMBER Alert canceled after infant found safe; suspect still at large
  • Lake ErieUS Coast Guard, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies rescue 5 ice fishermen from Lake Erie
  • St. Clair CountyFlood warning issued for SE St. Clair County due to dangerous ice conditions
  • FluBeaumont restricting visitations at all 8 Michigan hospitals due to high number of flu cases

LOCAL

  • Little Caesars Arena: Detroit apartments near Little Caesars Arena to potentially receive historic designation
  • Westland: Protest rally held over death of man in Westland jail 4 hours after arrest
  • Sterling HeightsThieves break into more than 40 dealership Jeeps in Sterling Heights, steal 26 radios
  • Inkster: Inkster police collecting get-well cards after Birdman hit by vehicle
  • Detroit: 2 leaders of Detroit's Rollin 60s Crips street gang sentenced for racketeering
  • Drunken driving: Mother with child in vehicle charged after Troy drunken driving crash
  • Ypsilanti: One dead, one injured in robbery and shooting near Eastern Michigan University
  • Bloomfield Township6-year-old girl drowns at indoor pool, police say
  • Sumpter Township: Disturbing new details about torture, death of 4-year-old Michigan girl
  • Warren: FCA investing $1 billion in truck plant to move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan
  • WeatherFrigid weather returns for Detroit's holiday weekend

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hepatitis ANationwide shortage of hepatitis A vaccine
  • Texas: Father charged with capital murder in adopted girl's death
  • Product recall: Ice cream bars recalled over possible listeria concerns
  • Las Vegas shooting: Unsealed documents reveal new details
  • MLK: History of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

POLITICS:

  • Africa: African Union, African UN envoys demand Trump apology
  • Sex abuse: Ex-Idaho lawmaker kills himself amid sex abuse investigation
  • Trump: Report: Trump lawyer arranged payment for porn star's silence
  • NAACP: NAACP president on Trump: 'We know he's a racist'

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bill Cosby: Chris Matthews apologizes for making joke about 'Bill Cosby pill'
  • Media: Viacom, CBS up amid merger discussions
  • James Franco: Franco wins but skips Critics' Choice Awards
  • Ellen DeGeneres: TV host, other celebs among those impacted by mudslides

SPORTS:

  • MSU basketballNo. 4 Michigan State struggles in 76-72 OT win over Rutgers
  • Detroit Lions: Could Lions lose Matt Patricia to Giants?
  • Olympics: How much do you know about the 2018 Winter Olympics?
  • MLB: Cubs' Kris Bryant sets record with $10.85M deal

