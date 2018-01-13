TOP STORIES Saturday, January 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- AMBER Alert: Detroit AMBER Alert canceled after infant found safe; suspect still at large
- Lake Erie: US Coast Guard, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies rescue 5 ice fishermen from Lake Erie
- St. Clair County: Flood warning issued for SE St. Clair County due to dangerous ice conditions
- Flu: Beaumont restricting visitations at all 8 Michigan hospitals due to high number of flu cases
LOCAL:
- Little Caesars Arena: Detroit apartments near Little Caesars Arena to potentially receive historic designation
- Westland: Protest rally held over death of man in Westland jail 4 hours after arrest
- Sterling Heights: Thieves break into more than 40 dealership Jeeps in Sterling Heights, steal 26 radios
- Inkster: Inkster police collecting get-well cards after Birdman hit by vehicle
- Detroit: 2 leaders of Detroit's Rollin 60s Crips street gang sentenced for racketeering
- Drunken driving: Mother with child in vehicle charged after Troy drunken driving crash
- Ypsilanti: One dead, one injured in robbery and shooting near Eastern Michigan University
- Bloomfield Township: 6-year-old girl drowns at indoor pool, police say
- Sumpter Township: Disturbing new details about torture, death of 4-year-old Michigan girl
- Warren: FCA investing $1 billion in truck plant to move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan
- Weather: Frigid weather returns for Detroit's holiday weekend
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hepatitis A: Nationwide shortage of hepatitis A vaccine
- Texas: Father charged with capital murder in adopted girl's death
- Product recall: Ice cream bars recalled over possible listeria concerns
- Las Vegas shooting: Unsealed documents reveal new details
- MLK: History of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
POLITICS:
- Africa: African Union, African UN envoys demand Trump apology
- Sex abuse: Ex-Idaho lawmaker kills himself amid sex abuse investigation
- Trump: Report: Trump lawyer arranged payment for porn star's silence
- NAACP: NAACP president on Trump: 'We know he's a racist'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bill Cosby: Chris Matthews apologizes for making joke about 'Bill Cosby pill'
- Media: Viacom, CBS up amid merger discussions
- James Franco: Franco wins but skips Critics' Choice Awards
- Ellen DeGeneres: TV host, other celebs among those impacted by mudslides
SPORTS:
- MSU basketball: No. 4 Michigan State struggles in 76-72 OT win over Rutgers
- Detroit Lions: Could Lions lose Matt Patricia to Giants?
- Olympics: How much do you know about the 2018 Winter Olympics?
- MLB: Cubs' Kris Bryant sets record with $10.85M deal
ALL 4 PETS:
- Training: Tips for training your pet
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.