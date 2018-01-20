TOP STORIES Saturday, January 20, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Government shutdown: Government shuts down as lawmakers still searching for a deal
- Larry Nassar: Day 4 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases
- Missing teen: Washtenaw County deputies searching for missing Ypsilanti Township teen last seen with gun
- Sumpter Township: Mother, boyfriend charged with murder in death of 4-year-old Michigan girl
LOCAL:
- Larry Nassar: Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing
- Auto show: What you need to know
- Detroit: Man says he was brutally attacked by homeless couple he allowed in his home
- Macomb County: Detectives find tools to make credit cards, marijuana at Macomb County man's home after credit fraud
- Dearborn: Husband and wife charged after shooting at in-home Dearborn daycare
- Armada: Blake's Hard Cider expanding to Southeast
- MSU: Michigan State University board of trustees continues to support Lou Anna Simon as president
- Veterans: Detroit nonprofit seeks nominations of veteran families to get new home
- Ice warning: US Coast Guard issues warning about dangerous ice conditions as weather warms in Michigan, Ohio
- Weather: Higher temps this weekend, rain late
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Women's March: Everything you need to know about women's marches this weekend
- Facebook: Facebook to rank news outlets by trustworthiness
- Captive siblings: The kids were starved. The dogs were well-fed
- Flying: Delta flies 250,000 service animals a year. Now the rules are changing
- Amazon: Here are some of biggest snubs in HQ2 bid
POLITICS:
- Government shutdown: Blame game begins after Senate fails to stop shutdown
- Fannie Mae: Employee sues Fannie Mae, saying she was hired for IT but boss required sex
- Missouri: FBI opened inquiry into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
- Twitter: Twitter to tell 677,775 people they interacted with Kremlin-linked trolls
- Trump: What Trump was saying during the last government shutdown
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Tom Petty: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
- Star Wars: 'Star Wars Rebels' sets 90-minute series finale
- Kanye West: First North, then Saint, now Chicago -- Kanye and Kim name their third child
- Reality TV: TV crew allegedly tried to sneak fake bomb past airport security
SPORTS:
- Pistons: Wizards score 45 in 3rd, beat Pistons 122-112
- Olympics: North Korean athletes will compete at Winter Olympics
- Tom Brady: Brady on injured hand: 'I'm not talking about it'
- Pinckney: Snowboarding star hopes to make U.S. Olympic team.
- Super Bowl: Minneapolis police prepare for Super Bowl.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
