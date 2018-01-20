TOP STORIES Saturday, January 20, 2018

News

By Amber Ainsworth
4 TO KNOW: 

  • Government shutdownGovernment shuts down as lawmakers still searching for a deal
  • Larry Nassar: Day 4 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases
  • Missing teenWashtenaw County deputies searching for missing Ypsilanti Township teen last seen with gun
  • Sumpter Township: Mother, boyfriend charged with murder in death of 4-year-old Michigan girl

LOCAL

  • Larry NassarOlympic gold medalist Aly Raisman speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing
  • Auto showWhat you need to know
  • Detroit: Man says he was brutally attacked by homeless couple he allowed in his home
  • Macomb County: Detectives find tools to make credit cards, marijuana at Macomb County man's home after credit fraud
  • Dearborn: Husband and wife charged after shooting at in-home Dearborn daycare
  • Armada: Blake's Hard Cider expanding to Southeast
  • MSUMichigan State University board of trustees continues to support Lou Anna Simon as president
  • VeteransDetroit nonprofit seeks nominations of veteran families to get new home
  • Ice warning: US Coast Guard issues warning about dangerous ice conditions as weather warms in Michigan, Ohio
  • WeatherHigher temps this weekend, rain late

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Women's March: Everything you need to know about women's marches this weekend
  • FacebookFacebook to rank news outlets by trustworthiness
  • Captive siblings: The kids were starved. The dogs were well-fed
  • Flying: Delta flies 250,000 service animals a year. Now the rules are changing
  • Amazon: Here are some of biggest snubs in HQ2 bid

POLITICS:

  • Government shutdown: Blame game begins after Senate fails to stop shutdown
  • Fannie Mae: Employee sues Fannie Mae, saying she was hired for IT but boss required sex
  • Missouri: FBI opened inquiry into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
  • Twitter: Twitter to tell 677,775 people they interacted with Kremlin-linked trolls
  • Trump: What Trump was saying during the last government shutdown

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Tom Petty: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
  • Star Wars: 'Star Wars Rebels' sets 90-minute series finale
  • Kanye West: First North, then Saint, now Chicago -- Kanye and Kim name their third child
  • Reality TV: TV crew allegedly tried to sneak fake bomb past airport security

SPORTS:

  • Pistons: Wizards score 45 in 3rd, beat Pistons 122-112
  • OlympicsNorth Korean athletes will compete at Winter Olympics
  • Tom Brady: Brady on injured hand: 'I'm not talking about it'
  • Pinckney: Snowboarding star hopes to make U.S. Olympic team.
  •  Super Bowl: Minneapolis police prepare for Super Bowl.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First petThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • Cold weatherSafety tips for cats, dogs
  • Dog food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

