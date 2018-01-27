TOP STORIES Saturday, January 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- MSU basketball: Tom Izzo says he'll cooperate in any sexual assault investigations
- MSU football: Mark Dantonio denies ESPN's accusations about how sexual assault cases were handled
- USA Gymnastics: USA Gymnastics confirms entire board of directors will resign amid fallout from Larry Nassar scandal
- Detroit Police: Man faces multiple felonies in connection with shooting of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss
LOCAL:
- Utica: Carjacking suspect shot after pursuit ends with crash in Utica
- Berkley: Councilman accused of hit-and-run
- MSU athletics: Michigan State AD Mark Hollis resigns in wake of Larry Nassar case
- Canton Township: Canton bank robber faces multiple federal charges
- Ann Arbor: Tiny Lions cat cafe helps 500 cats find new homes
- Detroit: Detroit resident, former federal agent pleads guilty to bribery and fraud
- MSU: Trustee Joel Ferguson not stepping down amid calls for his resignation
- Ray Township: Ray Township woman killed in crash with New Haven school bus on North Avenue
- University of Michigan: Police investigating after university doctor fired for alleged sexual misconduct
- Weather: Scattered rain Saturday morning, then drier and milder
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Parents, community seek answers, action after 12-year-old's suicide
- NFL: Jury convicts man in shooting death of ex-NFL player Joe McKnight
- Census: Census citizenship question under legal review
- ICE: ICE inks contract for access to license plate database
POLITICS:
- Air Force One: Plane's new refrigerators cost $24 million
- Russia: Russian trolls created Facebook events seen by more than 300,000 users
- Putin: Putin regime is 'built on corruption,' opposition leader Alexei Navalny says
- Trump in Davos: 'Predatory behaviors' are distorting global markets
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Eminem: Rapper on criticizing Trump: 'If I did lose half my fan base, then so be it'
- Star Wars: The spiritual message hidden in 'Star Wars'
- Fleetwood Mac: Stevie Nicks reveals Fleetwood Mac's 'paid the same' policy
- Faster Horses: 2018 lineup for Michigan country music festival released
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Red Wings head into All-Star break 11 points out of playoffs
- Tennis: Caroline Wozniacki beats Simona Halep to win Australian Open and first major
- NBA Trade Deadline: Latest trade rumors, news, buzz
- NHL All-Star Weekend: Time, full schedule, TV info, rosters
ALL 4 PETS:
- Cat cafe: Ann Arbor's Tiny Lions cat cafe helps 500 cats find new homes
- First pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.