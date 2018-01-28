News

TOP STORIES Saturday, January 28, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • DetroitWoman attacked at gunpoint at beauty supply store on Detroit's west side
  • Nassar investigationAG Bill Schuette: 'We will meet with every victim' of MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar
  • 1978 blizzard: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
  • Winter stormsPaul Gross' annual rant about naming winter storms

LOCAL

  • Armada: Gas station features beer growler machine with craft brews on tap
  • DearbornNo injuries reported after altercation leads to shooting in Dearborn High School parking lot
  • Downtown Detroit: Olympic gold medalist Meryl Davis helps teach girls how to figure skate in Downtown Detroit
  • Utica: Carjacking suspect shot after pursuit ends with crash in Utica
  • Detroit PoliceMan faces multiple felonies in connection with shooting of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss
  • DetroitWoman attacked at gunpoint at beauty supply store on Detroit's west side
  • MSU athletics: Michigan State AD Mark Hollis resigns in wake of Larry Nassar case
  • WeatherReturn to chilly weather Sunday

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Iraq: Iraqi officials say security forces, civilian killed in airstrike by coalition forces
  • Turpin family: Woman who bought the Turpins' Texas home found feces everywhere
  • Roger Ailes: What's inside the FBI file on Roger Ailes
  • EPA: The EPA made a surprise move that could protect the world's largest salmon fishery
  • Florida: Parents, community seek answers, action after 12-year-old's suicide

POLITICS:

  • Missouri: US Senate candidate calls feminists 'she devils'
  • State DepartmentLawmakers want review of State Department employment practices
  • Air Force One: Plane's new refrigerators cost $24 million
  • Russia: Russian bots retweeted Trump 500,000 times in final weeks of campaign

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Jay-ZJay-Z on mending his marriage to Beyoncé: We chose to "break that cycle"
  • Eminem: Rapper on criticizing Trump: 'If I did lose half my fan base, then so be it'
  • Star Wars: The spiritual message hidden in 'Star Wars'
  • Faster Horses: 2018 lineup for Michigan country music festival released

SPORTS:

  • PistonsThunder beat Pistons 121-108
  • TennisRoger Federer wins Australian Open after 5 set win over Marin Cilic
  • Horse racingGun Runner wins Pegasus World Cup, world's richest horse race, with ease
  • NHL All-Star Weekend: Time, full schedule, TV info, rosters

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Cat cafe: Ann Arbor's Tiny Lions cat cafe helps 500 cats find new homes
  • First petThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • Cold weatherSafety tips for cats, dogs
  • Dog food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.