TOP STORIES Saturday, January 6, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth
  • Sumpter TownshipPolice on manhunt for parents of 4-year-old girl who died from serious burns
  • NoviWoman found strangled at mobile home; husband taken to hospital in police custody
  • Sex traffickingMichigan woman convicted of running online sex-trafficking ring of minors
  • DetroitFather pulls up to son's vehicle on Detroit freeway, shoots son

LOCAL

  • PlymouthRoad access limited in Downtown Plymouth while crews repair water main break
  • Missing personDetroit police search for woman missing from city's east side
  • NAIAS: A New Detroit prepares to greet automotive press at North American International Auto Show
  • Detroit: City seeking volunteers to help look for homeless during extreme weather conditions
  • Southfield: Residents of Southfield's Sapphire Apartments forced to leave home after pipe bursts
  • Davontae Sanford: Cleared of 4 murders after years in prison, Sanford gets $408,000 from Michigan
  • Dearborn: Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit celebrates record number of cat, dog adoptions
  • WeatherWind Chill Warning, Advisory Saturday morning, mostly sunny

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Weather'Dangerously cold' wind chills threaten millions
  • Store closings: Sears, Kmart closing another 103 stores
  • Marijuana: Medical marijuana supporters worry in light of Sessions' guidance
  • California: Immigrant acquitted in killing that sparked firestorm gets time served
  • Cable: Why bills are rising again and what you can do
  • Apple: All iPhones, iPads and Macs affected by chip flaws

POLITICS:

  • Donald TrumpTrump: I'm a 'very stable genius'
  • Border wallTrump asks for $33B for border, including $18B for wall
  • Marijuana: $8 billion industry preps for fight following Sessions decision
  • Iran protests: University tracks fate of detained students
  • Border searches: DHS issues new rules for searching electronic devices at the border

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Brian Ross: Ross is returning to ABC News, but with a different job
  • Golden Globes: All-black fashion effort is 'bigger than a best dressed list'
  • Paul Haggis: 4 women accuse Oscar winner Paul Haggis of sexual misconduct, rape
  • David Letterman: Barack Obama will be the first guest on David Letterman's new Netflix show
  • Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host on leave after brain surgery

SPORTS:

  • Figure skatingU.S. Figure Skating announces ladies nominations for 2018 Olympic team
  • Red WingsRed Wings beat Panthers 4-2 for 4th straight win
  • Pistons: Simmons, Embiid lead 76ers in romp past Pistons, 114-78
  • ESPN: ESPN drops Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis after harassment investigation
  • NFL: TV ratings drop following a season of injuries, anthem protests 

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Puppies: Dearborn firefighters find, rescue 6 adorable German Shepherd puppies while responding to fire
  • First petThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • Cold weatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

