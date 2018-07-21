TOP STORIES Saturday, July 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Scam: 24 sentenced in multimillion dollar India-based call center scam targeting US residents
- Child abuse: Michigan mother facing charges after 2-month-old baby suffers brain bleeds, possible skull fracture
- Fiat Chrysler: Board meets in light of CEO's surgery
- Weather: View the live radar as storms move across state
LOCAL:
- Beacon Park: Detroit's Beacon Park celebrates 1 year birthday with weekend bash
- Missing teen: Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old girl who left home and never returned
- Child pornography: Michigan man allegedly received graphic photos of children by threatening them on Snapchat
- LGBT rights: Michigan AG Bill Schuette says state law does not prohibit LGBT discrimination
- Detroit: Donations pour in to replace stolen lawn equipment that nonprofit uses to help Detroiters
- Semi crash: Train hits semi truck on Pennsylvania Road in Wyandotte
- Stress: Detroit ranked 2018's most stressed city in America
- Wyandotte: Man charged with 22 crimes for selling items stolen from Canton stores at pawn shop
- Pontiac: 20-month-old girl hit by neighbor backing out of driveway in Pontiac has died, mother says
- Michigan-made: 2 Michigan beers make list of best IPAs in America
- Michigan Election: Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit.
- Weather: Warm with showers Saturday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Missouri: Duck boat victims: 9 family members killed
- Edwin Jackson: Undocumented immigrant pleads guilty in Edwin Jackson's death
- Florida: Father of 2 Parkland school shooting survivors killed during robbery
- Facebook: Site suspends another data analytics firm
- Birth control: Bayer to stop selling Essure birth control device in US
POLITICS:
- Campaign meddling: Russians attempted to infiltrate three 2018 campaigns, Microsoft says
- Christopher Sharpley: CIA watchdog withdraws nomination after allegations of retaliation
- Trump-Putin meeting: Pompeo says a second Trump-Putin meeting is 'all to the good'
- George H.W. Bush: Former President George H.W. Bush's doctor killed in shooting
- Putin: Pentagon official defends Putin invitation to Washington
- NFL protests: Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Halloween: Jamie Lee Curtis shares sweet moment with Comic-Con fan
- Shark Week: SEA LIFE Michigan holding Shark Week events beginning Sunday
- Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln breaks hearts as he confirms 'Walking Dead' exit
- Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn fired as 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' director
- Paramount: Powell fired as president of Paramount Television
SPORTS:
- Tigers: Price, Red Sox win again by blanking Tigers 1-0
- Perry Baker: US speed merchant ready to rip up San Francisco
- The Open: Could US 'frat house' hold key to Claret Jug?
- NFL: Anthem policy shelved amid Players Association talks
ALL 4 PETS:
- Farmington: Fido Festival is designed for dogs
- Grooming: Safety tips for grooming your pet
- Heat: Tips for keeping your cat cool in warm weather
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.