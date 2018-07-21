News

TOP STORIES Saturday, July 21, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Scam24 sentenced in multimillion dollar India-based call center scam targeting US residents
  • Child abuse: Michigan mother facing charges after 2-month-old baby suffers brain bleeds, possible skull fracture
  • Fiat Chrysler: Board meets in light of CEO's surgery
  • Weather: View the live radar as storms move across state

LOCAL

  • Beacon Park: Detroit's Beacon Park celebrates 1 year birthday with weekend bash
  • Missing teenDetroit police looking for missing 14-year-old girl who left home and never returned
  • Child pornographyMichigan man allegedly received graphic photos of children by threatening them on Snapchat
  • LGBT rights: Michigan AG Bill Schuette says state law does not prohibit LGBT discrimination
  • Detroit: Donations pour in to replace stolen lawn equipment that nonprofit uses to help Detroiters
  • Semi crashTrain hits semi truck on Pennsylvania Road in Wyandotte
  • Stress: Detroit ranked 2018's most stressed city in America
  • Wyandotte: Man charged with 22 crimes for selling items stolen from Canton stores at pawn shop
  • Pontiac: 20-month-old girl hit by neighbor backing out of driveway in Pontiac has died, mother says
  • Michigan-made: 2 Michigan beers make list of best IPAs in America
  • Michigan Election: Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit.
  • WeatherWarm with showers Saturday

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Missouri: Duck boat victims: 9 family members killed
  • Edwin JacksonUndocumented immigrant pleads guilty in Edwin Jackson's death
  • Florida: Father of 2 Parkland school shooting survivors killed during robbery
  • Facebook: Site suspends another data analytics firm
  • Birth controlBayer to stop selling Essure birth control device in US

POLITICS:

  • Campaign meddling: Russians attempted to infiltrate three 2018 campaigns, Microsoft says
  • Christopher Sharpley: CIA watchdog withdraws nomination after allegations of retaliation
  • Trump-Putin meetingPompeo says a second Trump-Putin meeting is 'all to the good'
  • George H.W. BushFormer President George H.W. Bush's doctor killed in shooting
  • Putin: Pentagon official defends Putin invitation to Washington
  • NFL protests: Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • HalloweenJamie Lee Curtis shares sweet moment with Comic-Con fan
  • Shark Week: SEA LIFE Michigan holding Shark Week events beginning Sunday
  • Walking DeadAndrew Lincoln breaks hearts as he confirms 'Walking Dead' exit
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn fired as 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' director
  • ParamountPowell fired as president of Paramount Television

SPORTS:

  • TigersPrice, Red Sox win again by blanking Tigers 1-0
  • Perry Baker: US speed merchant ready to rip up San Francisco
  • The Open: Could US 'frat house' hold key to Claret Jug?
  • NFL: Anthem policy shelved amid Players Association talks

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Farmington: Fido Festival is designed for dogs
  • Grooming: Safety tips for grooming your pet
  • HeatTips for keeping your cat cool in warm weather
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.