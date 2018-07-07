News

TOP STORIES Saturday, July 7, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Boblo Island: Former boat captain shares memories as he battles flames that destroyed historic vessel
  • Monroe County: 2 dead, multiple injured in crash on Telegraph Road in Monroe County
  • Detroit schools: DPSCD school board demands answers after video shows student being shoved to ground
  • Sand dunes: Man injured riding on Silver Lake Sand Dunes sues Michigan jeep rental company for $7.5M

LOCAL

  • Boblo Island: DFD believe welding mishap started Boblo Island boat, S.S. Ste Claire, fire
  • Macomb CountyRace to replace Karen Spranger gets heated
  • Royal Oak: 2018 Michigan Rib Fest features Round 2 of Local 4 reporter Larry Spruill vs. monster truck
  • Mount ClemensPolice identify suspect wanted in fatal shooting in Mount Clemens
  • Troy: FBI charges former Troy City Manager with bribery
  • WarrenTrio uses social media to find robbery victims, Warren police say
  • Ann Arbor: Gypsy moth outbreak poses risk to Michigan trees
  • Southwest Detroit: Bones found at site of Southwest Detroit dog abuse arrest
  • Monroe County: Mother of teens killed by pickup truck remembers children's big goals.
  • Defenders: Michigan State Police attempt to identify Metro Detroit woman who doesn't remember her identity.
  • WeatherWarm, delightful Saturday with sunshine

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Thailand: Storm clouds pressure rescuers to get boys out
  • Terror attacks: Iran executes eight men over last year's terror attacks in Tehran
  • Australia: In Australia, a moment of #MeToo in reverse
  • Japan: Floods and heavy rain leave 8 dead, dozens missing

POLITICS:

  • TrumpEurope's migration policies are not so different from Trump's
  • RNC: Ex-RNC finance chair's former mistress sues him and Stormy Daniels' lawyers
  • Immigration: Trump administration separated families - reuniting them is a giant mess
  • South Carolina: SC state Rep. Katie Arrington after her car wreck: 'Thank you, God'

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Spider-ManStephen Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, dead at 90
  • Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco undergoes shoulder surgery on her honeymoon
  • Elvis Costello: Singer cancels tour dates to recover from cancer surgery
  • Zac Efron: Actor's dreadlocks stir debate

SPORTS:

  • Detroit TigersZimmermann denies Colon's history bid, Tigers win 3-1
  • Hockey: Jonathan Bernier signing re-energizes Red Wings goalie situation
  • Softball: Canada tournament benches girls on boys' softball team
  • World Cup: Belgium knocks Brazil out of World Cup
  • Dan Gilbert: Report says Gilbert is part of group trying to buy Sports Illustrated.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • CatsKeeping cats safe with the Catch and Release program
  • Royal OakFirefighters use pet oxygen masks to treat cats after Royal Oak house fire
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

