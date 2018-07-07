TOP STORIES Saturday, July 7, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Boblo Island: Former boat captain shares memories as he battles flames that destroyed historic vessel
- Monroe County: 2 dead, multiple injured in crash on Telegraph Road in Monroe County
- Detroit schools: DPSCD school board demands answers after video shows student being shoved to ground
- Sand dunes: Man injured riding on Silver Lake Sand Dunes sues Michigan jeep rental company for $7.5M
LOCAL:
- Boblo Island: DFD believe welding mishap started Boblo Island boat, S.S. Ste Claire, fire
- Macomb County: Race to replace Karen Spranger gets heated
- Royal Oak: 2018 Michigan Rib Fest features Round 2 of Local 4 reporter Larry Spruill vs. monster truck
- Mount Clemens: Police identify suspect wanted in fatal shooting in Mount Clemens
- Troy: FBI charges former Troy City Manager with bribery
- Warren: Trio uses social media to find robbery victims, Warren police say
- Ann Arbor: Gypsy moth outbreak poses risk to Michigan trees
- Southwest Detroit: Bones found at site of Southwest Detroit dog abuse arrest
- Monroe County: Mother of teens killed by pickup truck remembers children's big goals.
- Defenders: Michigan State Police attempt to identify Metro Detroit woman who doesn't remember her identity.
- Weather: Warm, delightful Saturday with sunshine
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Thailand: Storm clouds pressure rescuers to get boys out
- Terror attacks: Iran executes eight men over last year's terror attacks in Tehran
- Australia: In Australia, a moment of #MeToo in reverse
- Japan: Floods and heavy rain leave 8 dead, dozens missing
POLITICS:
- Trump: Europe's migration policies are not so different from Trump's
- RNC: Ex-RNC finance chair's former mistress sues him and Stormy Daniels' lawyers
- Immigration: Trump administration separated families - reuniting them is a giant mess
- South Carolina: SC state Rep. Katie Arrington after her car wreck: 'Thank you, God'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Spider-Man: Stephen Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, dead at 90
- Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco undergoes shoulder surgery on her honeymoon
- Elvis Costello: Singer cancels tour dates to recover from cancer surgery
- Zac Efron: Actor's dreadlocks stir debate
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Zimmermann denies Colon's history bid, Tigers win 3-1
- Hockey: Jonathan Bernier signing re-energizes Red Wings goalie situation
- Softball: Canada tournament benches girls on boys' softball team
- World Cup: Belgium knocks Brazil out of World Cup
- Dan Gilbert: Report says Gilbert is part of group trying to buy Sports Illustrated.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Cats: Keeping cats safe with the Catch and Release program
- Royal Oak: Firefighters use pet oxygen masks to treat cats after Royal Oak house fire
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
