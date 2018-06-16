TOP STORIES Saturday, June 16, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Fatal crash6-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 near Dix Toledo kills father, son
  • Weekend construction: I-94 closures in Detroit to impact weekend commute
  • Detroit: Police lose track of stolen car after carjacking victim leads them to it
  • Larry Nassar2 Michigan State University trustees call for interim President John Engler to resign

LOCAL

  • Detroit's west side: Detroit police seeking 3 men wanted in connection with armed robbery of liquor store
  • I-75 crash: Suspected impaired driver dies after speeding, crashing on I-75 in Oakland County
  • Tax cutsVice President Mike Pence touts jobs, tax cuts during visit to Rochester
  • Taylor: Kennedy High School in Taylor closes its doors for good
  • West Bloomfield: Teen accused of killing, burning West Bloomfield woman found guilty of murder
  • Sterling HeightsMan from Italy visits Sterling Heights on business, has car stolen
  • PetsNew Michigan Humane Society program makes pets free for active duty military members, veterans
  • Detroit: Detroit mother chases man who robbed her 12-year-old son at gunpoint
  • WeatherHeating up Saturday, showers included

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Florida: 4 children in Orlando standoff were killed as they slept, police say
  • College: Faked rejection letter leads to $265,000 in damages
  • Nevada: Hoover Dam bridge shut down for hours after report of man with gun
  • Arizona: Police video shows officers punch, mock suspect.

POLITICS:

  • Rand Paul: Man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul sentenced to 30 days
  • Mike Pence: Pence met by 'Big LGBTQ Dance Party' as he speaks in Ohio
  • Immigration: GOP scrambles to understand if Trump sunk immigration bill
  • Tariffs: Trump announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
  • China: Country says 'the US has launched a trade war'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Linkin Park: Mike Shinoda's 'Post Traumatic' shows raw look at grieving process after Chester Bennington's death
  • Seth Meyers: Comedian says celebrities need to talk about depression
  • Kim KardashianKim for President? 'Never say never,' says Kardashian West
  • Time WarnerTime Warner unveils its new name: WarnerMedia

SPORTS:

  • Detroit TigersHicks, Martinez lead Tigers to 4-3 win over White Sox
  • Detroit Red Wings: Here is the Red Wings 2018-19 preseason schedule
  • World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick earns Portugal thrilling draw against Spain
  • Conor McGregor: Mixed martial arts star expresses regret over bus brawl.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

