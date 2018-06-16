TOP STORIES Saturday, June 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Fatal crash: 6-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 near Dix Toledo kills father, son
- Weekend construction: I-94 closures in Detroit to impact weekend commute
- Detroit: Police lose track of stolen car after carjacking victim leads them to it
- Larry Nassar: 2 Michigan State University trustees call for interim President John Engler to resign
LOCAL:
- Detroit's west side: Detroit police seeking 3 men wanted in connection with armed robbery of liquor store
- I-75 crash: Suspected impaired driver dies after speeding, crashing on I-75 in Oakland County
- Tax cuts: Vice President Mike Pence touts jobs, tax cuts during visit to Rochester
- Taylor: Kennedy High School in Taylor closes its doors for good
- West Bloomfield: Teen accused of killing, burning West Bloomfield woman found guilty of murder
- Sterling Heights: Man from Italy visits Sterling Heights on business, has car stolen
- Pets: New Michigan Humane Society program makes pets free for active duty military members, veterans
- Detroit: Detroit mother chases man who robbed her 12-year-old son at gunpoint
- Weather: Heating up Saturday, showers included
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: 4 children in Orlando standoff were killed as they slept, police say
- College: Faked rejection letter leads to $265,000 in damages
- Nevada: Hoover Dam bridge shut down for hours after report of man with gun
- Arizona: Police video shows officers punch, mock suspect.
POLITICS:
- Rand Paul: Man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul sentenced to 30 days
- Mike Pence: Pence met by 'Big LGBTQ Dance Party' as he speaks in Ohio
- Immigration: GOP scrambles to understand if Trump sunk immigration bill
- Tariffs: Trump announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
- China: Country says 'the US has launched a trade war'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Linkin Park: Mike Shinoda's 'Post Traumatic' shows raw look at grieving process after Chester Bennington's death
- Seth Meyers: Comedian says celebrities need to talk about depression
- Kim Kardashian: Kim for President? 'Never say never,' says Kardashian West
- Time Warner: Time Warner unveils its new name: WarnerMedia
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Hicks, Martinez lead Tigers to 4-3 win over White Sox
- Detroit Red Wings: Here is the Red Wings 2018-19 preseason schedule
- World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick earns Portugal thrilling draw against Spain
- Conor McGregor: Mixed martial arts star expresses regret over bus brawl.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
