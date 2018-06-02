TOP STORIES Saturday, June 2, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • I-696 closure: Progress update as first full freeway closure in Oakland County begins
  • Greektown: Detroit police stepping up enforcement after Greektown shootings, violent Memorial Day weekend
  • Dearborn: Find all sorts of treasures at Dearborn's massive Edison Street Sale this weekend
  • Detroit Grand Prix: The science behind racing in bad weather

LOCAL

  • DetroitChurch on Detroit's east side collapses month after pastor buys building to renovate it
  • MGM Grand: Man charged in fatal assault of girlfriend found dead in MGM Grand Detroit hotel room
  • Rochester Hills: Enjoy Griffin Claw Brewing Co. beer, support Leader Dogs for the Blind at Bark & Brew this weekend
  • Wyandotte: Man with 52 license suspensions tells Wyandotte police a license is not legally needed to drive
  • Ann Arbor: Divers find body of 35-year-old Ann Arbor man who jumped into Huron River from railroad overpass
  • WaterfordMan steals tablet from shopping cart, walks out of Waterford Township store
  • Oakland County: Family member finds 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Oakland County home
  • Marijuana: 6 charged after 1,000 marijuana plants seized in massive drug bust along Detroit riverfront
  • Detroit: 2 women sentenced for murder of O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager.
  • WeatherCrisp Saturday morning, mild afternoon

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Puerto RicoHow the media failed Puerto Rico in the Maria aftermath
  • VirginiaDistrict to appeal transgender discrimination ruling
  • Hawaii: Kilauea has destroyed more than 80 homes
  • Pride Month: Marriage is the least of LGBTQ+ issues at the start of Pride Month
  • Denver: Uber driver held after fatal shooting of passenger in Denver

POLITICS:

  • Coal: White House pushes for action to keep coal plants from closing
  • Border wall: Bannon predicts government shutdown over border wall
  • National security: John Bolton's new chief of staff linked to anti-Muslim writings
  • North Korea: Trump says Singapore summit with Kim is back on
  • White House: Cellphone surveillance detected near the White House, DHS says

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Roseanne: ABC considering a version of 'Roseanne' without Roseanne Barr
  • Spotify: Spotify reverses artist conduct policy
  • DetroitVine star, comedian DC Young Fly performing at Punch Line Comedy Lounge this weekend
  • Kanye West: Kanye West's most controversial lyrics on 'Ye'

SPORTS:

  • MLB All-Star game: You can now vote for your favorite Detroit Tiger for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game
  • Detroit Tigers: Castellanos has HR, 3 hits to lift Tigers over Blue Jays 5-2
  • Jeff Bower: Detroit Pistons reportedly part ways with general manager Jeff Bower
  • Detroit Pistons: Michigan coach John Beilein interviewed for Detroit Pistons head coaching job
  • NFLFormer NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has solid CFL debut with Hamilton Tiger-Cats
  • Detroit Grand Prix: Here's the full schedule, ticket info.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Leader dogs: Enjoy Griffin Claw Brewing Co. beer, support Leader Dogs for the Blind at Bark & Brew this weekend
  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

