TOP STORIES Saturday, June 2, 2018

4 TO KNOW:
- I-696 closure: Progress update as first full freeway closure in Oakland County begins
- Greektown: Detroit police stepping up enforcement after Greektown shootings, violent Memorial Day weekend
- Dearborn: Find all sorts of treasures at Dearborn's massive Edison Street Sale this weekend
- Detroit Grand Prix: The science behind racing in bad weather
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Church on Detroit's east side collapses month after pastor buys building to renovate it
- MGM Grand: Man charged in fatal assault of girlfriend found dead in MGM Grand Detroit hotel room
- Rochester Hills: Enjoy Griffin Claw Brewing Co. beer, support Leader Dogs for the Blind at Bark & Brew this weekend
- Wyandotte: Man with 52 license suspensions tells Wyandotte police a license is not legally needed to drive
- Ann Arbor: Divers find body of 35-year-old Ann Arbor man who jumped into Huron River from railroad overpass
- Waterford: Man steals tablet from shopping cart, walks out of Waterford Township store
- Oakland County: Family member finds 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Oakland County home
- Marijuana: 6 charged after 1,000 marijuana plants seized in massive drug bust along Detroit riverfront
- Detroit: 2 women sentenced for murder of O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager.
- Weather: Crisp Saturday morning, mild afternoon
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Puerto Rico: How the media failed Puerto Rico in the Maria aftermath
- Virginia: District to appeal transgender discrimination ruling
- Hawaii: Kilauea has destroyed more than 80 homes
- Pride Month: Marriage is the least of LGBTQ+ issues at the start of Pride Month
- Denver: Uber driver held after fatal shooting of passenger in Denver
POLITICS:
- Coal: White House pushes for action to keep coal plants from closing
- Border wall: Bannon predicts government shutdown over border wall
- National security: John Bolton's new chief of staff linked to anti-Muslim writings
- North Korea: Trump says Singapore summit with Kim is back on
- White House: Cellphone surveillance detected near the White House, DHS says
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Roseanne: ABC considering a version of 'Roseanne' without Roseanne Barr
- Spotify: Spotify reverses artist conduct policy
- Detroit: Vine star, comedian DC Young Fly performing at Punch Line Comedy Lounge this weekend
- Kanye West: Kanye West's most controversial lyrics on 'Ye'
SPORTS:
- MLB All-Star game: You can now vote for your favorite Detroit Tiger for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game
- Detroit Tigers: Castellanos has HR, 3 hits to lift Tigers over Blue Jays 5-2
- Jeff Bower: Detroit Pistons reportedly part ways with general manager Jeff Bower
- Detroit Pistons: Michigan coach John Beilein interviewed for Detroit Pistons head coaching job
- NFL: Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has solid CFL debut with Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Detroit Grand Prix: Here's the full schedule, ticket info.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
