News

TOP STORIES Saturday, June 23, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Macomb CountyTexts, phone calls link Macomb County judicial candidate to cocaine trafficking case
  • Michigan Central Station: Another day of tours added after 20k sign up to go inside historic building
  • Endangered Missing Advisory: Mother receives text asking for ransom for return of Ypsilanti teen
  • Lake OrionPolice seeking Ohio man who allegedly assaulted Lake Orion resident with baseball bat

LOCAL

  • Livonia: 45-year-old Westland man leads police on chase, crashes into woman in Livonia
  • Missing personDetroit police looking for 31-year-old Michael Hillsman Jr.
  • Detroit: Westside Detroit family awakens when stray bullet crashes through home
  • MSU: Nassar victims settlement approved by Michigan State Board of Trustees; motion to fire Engler fails
  • Westland: Wayne County sells 'haunted' Eloise complex to developers for $1
  • Unsolved murder: Family seeks closure a decade after man gunned down at doorstep of Detroit home
  • Fireworks: Where to see shows, events in your area
  • Waterford: Police looking for thief caught on camera stealing iPhone from Rolladium Family Fun Center
  • Royal Oak: Police cracking down on businesses that sell alcohol to minors this summer
  • WeatherScattered showers Saturday for GM River Days

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Ohio: Cop fired after traffic stop with daughter's boyfriend
  • CanadaJogger detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing U.S.-Canada border
  • Pittsburgh: Four arrested in Pittsburgh protests over death of Antwon Rose
  • Terror attack: New York terror attack suspect now facing total of 28 federal charges
  • Ethiopia: Casualties reported after blast hits rally attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister
  • Columbia: Bodies found in Colombia may be those of missing journalists

POLITICS:

  • South Carolina: Congressional candidate hospitalized with serious injuries after car wreck
  • Barack Obama: Obama to visit Kenya for the first time since leaving office
  • Military: US suspends military exercises with South Korea after Singapore summit
  • Great Lakes: Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting US oceans, Great Lakes
  • Immigration: 'Are my parents OK? Where are they?' Immigrant kids' first questions when they arrive in a New York

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Netflix: Top Netflix executive is out after using the N-word
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Film has big opening day amid a surging box office
  • Against Me!: The worst-kept secret: Against Me! at the Trumbullplex
  • Roseanne: 'The Conners' is happening, without Roseanne Barr, ABC says.
  • Chris Hardwick: Chloe Dykstra speaks out after host denies abuse.
  • Demi Lovato: Singer opens up about relapse in candid single 'Sober'.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Red Wings: Team selects 18-year-old Filip Zadina with 6th overall pick in NHL Draft
  • TigersRookie Bieber tames Tigers in 10-0 win by Indians
  • Detroit Pistons: Pistons draft Miami's Brown, trade for Creighton's Thomas.
  • NBA Mock Draft: Where will Michigan, Michigan State players land?
  • World Cup: Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard star as Belgium routs Tunisia

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.