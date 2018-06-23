TOP STORIES Saturday, June 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Macomb County: Texts, phone calls link Macomb County judicial candidate to cocaine trafficking case
- Michigan Central Station: Another day of tours added after 20k sign up to go inside historic building
- Endangered Missing Advisory: Mother receives text asking for ransom for return of Ypsilanti teen
- Lake Orion: Police seeking Ohio man who allegedly assaulted Lake Orion resident with baseball bat
LOCAL:
- Livonia: 45-year-old Westland man leads police on chase, crashes into woman in Livonia
- Missing person: Detroit police looking for 31-year-old Michael Hillsman Jr.
- Detroit: Westside Detroit family awakens when stray bullet crashes through home
- MSU: Nassar victims settlement approved by Michigan State Board of Trustees; motion to fire Engler fails
- Westland: Wayne County sells 'haunted' Eloise complex to developers for $1
- Unsolved murder: Family seeks closure a decade after man gunned down at doorstep of Detroit home
- Fireworks: Where to see shows, events in your area
- Waterford: Police looking for thief caught on camera stealing iPhone from Rolladium Family Fun Center
- Royal Oak: Police cracking down on businesses that sell alcohol to minors this summer
- Weather: Scattered showers Saturday for GM River Days
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Ohio: Cop fired after traffic stop with daughter's boyfriend
- Canada: Jogger detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing U.S.-Canada border
- Pittsburgh: Four arrested in Pittsburgh protests over death of Antwon Rose
- Terror attack: New York terror attack suspect now facing total of 28 federal charges
- Ethiopia: Casualties reported after blast hits rally attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister
- Columbia: Bodies found in Colombia may be those of missing journalists
POLITICS:
- South Carolina: Congressional candidate hospitalized with serious injuries after car wreck
- Barack Obama: Obama to visit Kenya for the first time since leaving office
- Military: US suspends military exercises with South Korea after Singapore summit
- Great Lakes: Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting US oceans, Great Lakes
- Immigration: 'Are my parents OK? Where are they?' Immigrant kids' first questions when they arrive in a New York
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Netflix: Top Netflix executive is out after using the N-word
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Film has big opening day amid a surging box office
- Against Me!: The worst-kept secret: Against Me! at the Trumbullplex
- Roseanne: 'The Conners' is happening, without Roseanne Barr, ABC says.
- Chris Hardwick: Chloe Dykstra speaks out after host denies abuse.
- Demi Lovato: Singer opens up about relapse in candid single 'Sober'.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Red Wings: Team selects 18-year-old Filip Zadina with 6th overall pick in NHL Draft
- Tigers: Rookie Bieber tames Tigers in 10-0 win by Indians
- Detroit Pistons: Pistons draft Miami's Brown, trade for Creighton's Thomas.
- NBA Mock Draft: Where will Michigan, Michigan State players land?
- World Cup: Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard star as Belgium routs Tunisia
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
