News

TOP STORIES Saturday, June 30, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Macomb CountyWoman angry about order allegedly bites part of Mount Clemens restaurant owner's ear off
  • TravelWhere does Michigan's 'Up North' begin? Here's what Michiganders think
  • WeatherHeat index expected to hit 105 degrees Saturday
  • Warren: Jimmy Fallon's opening monologue includes Warren Mayor Jim Fouts

LOCAL

  • Cooling centersCooling centers open in Detroit this weekend to give relief from extreme heat
  • Larry Nassar: Nassar and former USA Gymnastics trainer indicted for alleged sexual abuse at Karolyi Ranch in Texas
  • Waterford: Family identifies man fatally shot by Waterford police
  • I-75: SB I-75 closure extending to Livernois in Detroit this weekend
  • Detroit: Police investigating after body found in garbage can behind meat shop on 7 Mile
  • New laws: Snyder OKs 3-foot distance to pass bikes on the road in Michigan
  • Missing teen: Detroit police searching for 15-year-old who went to park but never returned
  • Venomous spidersVenomous brown recluse spider found in 10 Michigan counties: What to know
  • Detroit's east side: Man armed with machine gun carjacks van on Detroit's east side
  • Education: New Michigan education budget could mean looming school closures
  • WeatherExcessive heat warning Saturday

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • ICEThe movement to 'Abolish ICE' is heating up -- and going mainstream
  • Migrant children: Kids in immigration court: A maze with life and death consequences
  • Jobs: Didn't graduate college? Here are the highest-paying jobs without needing a college degree
  • California: Father's killing leads to investigations into past shootings
  • Newspaper shootingCapital Gazette suspect blocked entrance

POLITICS:

  • Denying serviceHere's why some businesses can deny you service - but others can't
  • Immigration: Government never had specific plan to reunify families
  • Border crisisJustice Dept. says it will comply with judge's order to keep families together
  • Lawsuit: ICE agent told immigrant mom 'Happy Mother's Day'

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Morrissey: Singer postpones European tour dates amid dispute over racism claims
  • Netflix: Best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix
  • Gorillaz: New album 'The Now Now' has arrived
  • Paul Rudd: Rudd promises 'Ant-Man' is a break from the bleak news cycle

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Team to keep D Mike Green, add G Bernier, considering Vanek
  • BaseballYou can bring your dog to Jimmy John's Field Sunday for Bark in the Park
  • Tigers: Blue Jays beat Tigers 3-2
  • NBALeBron James declines option, will become free agent

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • FireworksProducts, tips and tricks to calm your pet during fireworks
  • Cats: Solutions for cat lovers in tight quarters
  • Weather safety: How to keep your pet cool in the extreme summer heat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.