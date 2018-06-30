TOP STORIES Saturday, June 30, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Macomb County: Woman angry about order allegedly bites part of Mount Clemens restaurant owner's ear off
- Travel: Where does Michigan's 'Up North' begin? Here's what Michiganders think
- Weather: Heat index expected to hit 105 degrees Saturday
- Warren: Jimmy Fallon's opening monologue includes Warren Mayor Jim Fouts
LOCAL:
- Cooling centers: Cooling centers open in Detroit this weekend to give relief from extreme heat
- Larry Nassar: Nassar and former USA Gymnastics trainer indicted for alleged sexual abuse at Karolyi Ranch in Texas
- Waterford: Family identifies man fatally shot by Waterford police
- I-75: SB I-75 closure extending to Livernois in Detroit this weekend
- Detroit: Police investigating after body found in garbage can behind meat shop on 7 Mile
- New laws: Snyder OKs 3-foot distance to pass bikes on the road in Michigan
- Missing teen: Detroit police searching for 15-year-old who went to park but never returned
- Venomous spiders: Venomous brown recluse spider found in 10 Michigan counties: What to know
- Detroit's east side: Man armed with machine gun carjacks van on Detroit's east side
- Education: New Michigan education budget could mean looming school closures
- Weather: Excessive heat warning Saturday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- ICE: The movement to 'Abolish ICE' is heating up -- and going mainstream
- Migrant children: Kids in immigration court: A maze with life and death consequences
- Jobs: Didn't graduate college? Here are the highest-paying jobs without needing a college degree
- California: Father's killing leads to investigations into past shootings
- Newspaper shooting: Capital Gazette suspect blocked entrance
POLITICS:
- Denying service: Here's why some businesses can deny you service - but others can't
- Immigration: Government never had specific plan to reunify families
- Border crisis: Justice Dept. says it will comply with judge's order to keep families together
- Lawsuit: ICE agent told immigrant mom 'Happy Mother's Day'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Morrissey: Singer postpones European tour dates amid dispute over racism claims
- Netflix: Best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix
- Gorillaz: New album 'The Now Now' has arrived
- Paul Rudd: Rudd promises 'Ant-Man' is a break from the bleak news cycle
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Team to keep D Mike Green, add G Bernier, considering Vanek
- Baseball: You can bring your dog to Jimmy John's Field Sunday for Bark in the Park
- Tigers: Blue Jays beat Tigers 3-2
- NBA: LeBron James declines option, will become free agent
ALL 4 PETS:
- Fireworks: Products, tips and tricks to calm your pet during fireworks
- Cats: Solutions for cat lovers in tight quarters
- Weather safety: How to keep your pet cool in the extreme summer heat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.