TOP STORIES Saturday, June 9, 2018

4 TO KNOW:
- St. Clair County: Toddler's leg severed by lawnmower
- Anthony Bourdain: Prosecutor: No evidence of any foul play in Bourdain death
- Weather: Warm with showers, storms Saturday
- Salmonella outbreak: Health officials link pre-cut melon to salmonella outbreak in Michigan
LOCAL:
- Chesterfield Township: Police focusing on 8-mile stretch for missing teen Nathaniel Bishop
- Detroit: Man armed with rifle shot, killed at home on Muirland Street
- Royal Oak: Employees at Beaumont Royal Oak on lookout for thief in their midst
- West Bloomfield: Dashcam video shows teens near scene where woman's body was found in torched car
- St. Clair County: 2-year-old boy run over by lawnmower
- Gross Pointe Woods: Police seek 4 who burglarized pharmacy
- Downtown Detroit Partnership: Lineup for free summer park events at Beacon Park
- Oakland County: Waterparks open today
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Somalia: US service member killed in Somalia
- Russia: Trump's toughness on Russia judged against his predecessors
- DACA: Justice Department won't defend DACA in Texas lawsuit
- Pacific Hurricane: Aletta weakens to Category 3 hurricane
POLITICS:
- Climate Change: Trump to depart G7 ahead of climate change talks
- Healthcare: Trump administration's latest attack on Obamacare would gut protections for the sick
- Michigan Politics: Court orders anti-political gerrymandering measure to go on November ballot
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Anthony Bourdain: For Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool -- and a passport
- Movie Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis returns to battle Michael Myers in 2018 'Halloween' trailer
- POLL: What's your favorite video gaming moment?
SPORTS:
- NBA Champs: Warriors sweep Cavaliers to win title
- Belmont Stakes: Post time, TV schedule, post positions
- Tennis: Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens to win French Open
- NBA and Trump: NBA Commissioner upset Trump won't invite Warriors to White House
- NHL and Trump: Trump, lawmakers congratulate Capitals on Stanley Cup win
ALL 4 PETS:
- Emergency Prep: What to include in pet emergency preparedness kits
- Pet of the Week: Brownie
- Rescued: 71 animals living in feces, cramped kennels rescued from home of Michigan township supervisor
- Keep Cool: Hot gadgets to keep your pets cool
