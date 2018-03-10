TOP STORIES Saturday, March 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Woodhaven: Taylor couple dead after suspected murder-suicide outside Woodhaven business
- Midtown: Detroit police release video of person of interest in connection with sexual assault of girl, 5
- Eastpointe: Three children dead after early morning house fire in Eastpointe
- California hostage situation: Gunman, victims identified in deadly standoff at California veterans home
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Detroit police searching for hit-and-run driver who left man, 71, in critical condition
- Westland: Reward offered for information regarding abused, mutilated cat found in Westland
- Stormy Daniels: Daniels, who alleges she had affair with President Trump, to perform at Detroit club
- Ypsilanti: Authorities search for man who went missing Tuesday
- Frenchtown Township: Residents fight to save trees that Sunoco says are endangering pipeline
- I-94: No fatalities reported after snowsquall causes more than 30-car pileup on I-94 in Jackson County
- Community: 14 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit.
- Inkster: Woman charged with shooting 16-year-old son during argument
- Sterling Heights: Aerial ropes obstacle course slated to open this summer
- Weather: Brief, heavy snow showers Friday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Toys 'R' Us: Company could go out of business next week
- Ohio: Ohio woman discovers NYPD medal, plans to return it
- California: Oakland coffee shop says it's keeping the peace by not serving cops
- School shooting: Florida lawmaker insults Parkland activists, saying 'adults make the laws'
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Sessions tests limits of immigration powers with asylum moves
- Obamacare: Trump officials say no to Idaho's plan to allow non-Obamacare policies
- Rex Tillerson: Tillerson cancels day's events in Kenya over illness
- Ethics report: White House scolds Cabinet officials after embarrassing ethics reports
ENTERTAINMENT:
- New music: Detroit instrumental rock band Man Mountain set to release debut full-length album March 16
- Detroit: SIAS focuses on Detroit-inspired future, prepares for big year of releases in 2018
- American Idol: What you need to know about the return of 'American Idol'
- Carson Daly: Daly battled with anxiety attacks while at MTV
- Toys: Barbie and other Toy Hall of Fame inductees
SPORTS:
- Figure skating: Longtime US figure skating coach suspended by USOC
- Pistons: Griffin leads Pistons to 99-83 win over Bulls
- Red Wings: Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 3-2
- NCAA: What seed will Michigan basketball get in the NCAA Tournament?
- NFL Mock Draft: First round predictions for every team.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Animal welfare: Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit raising funds for new animal shelter
- Accessories: Tips for purchasing pet accessories
- First pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
