TOP STORIES Saturday, March 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- St. Patrick's Day: Ways to get home in Michigan on St. Patrick's Day 2018
- Novi: Lawsuit says Novi Petland sells unhealthy puppies
- Detroit raid: Police confiscate 200 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns during dispensary raid
- University of Michigan: Photo of student wearing face mask tagged 'black lives matter' draws backlash
LOCAL:
- Drunken driving: Michigan State Police to step up drunken driving enforcement for St. Patrick's Day
- School threat: 'Demonic' student faces terrorism charge after L'Anse Creuse High School threat
- I-94 closure: Alternate routes available for I-94 weekend closure in Detroit
- Detroit: Crews battle fire at Detroit apartment near Highland Park border
- Lenawee County: Woman charged with abusing hundreds of pets busted with dozens of animals at Lenawee County home
- Novi: Lawsuit says Novi Petland sells unhealthy puppies
- Lincoln Park: Lincoln Park woman accused of stealing $140,000 from elderly victim
- Macomb: Early childhood program at Macomb Family Services to close after United Way cuts funding
- Detroit shooting: Detroit police seek assistance in identifying 5 persons of interest in fatal shooting
- Troy: Maple Syrup Days ends today at Stage Nature Center in Troy
- Weather: Feeling more like March and spring this weekend
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Transportation officials: Engineer called 2 days before bridge collapse to report cracking
- United Airlines: Flight diverted after third pet incident in a week
- St. Patrick's Day: Things that turn green on St. Patrick's Day
- HIV: Rates rise in at least two US hot spots
- Bridge collapse: Construction company involved in collapsed FIU bridge had safety complaints
POLITICS:
- Facebook: Facebook suspends data firm with Trump ties
- Tariffs: Officials brace for tariffs across wide variety of consumer goods
- Stormy Daniels: Daniels' lawyer says some alleged incidents took place during Trump presidency
- Russia investigation: Trump lawyer calls for end of Mueller probe
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Clarissa Explains It All: Melissa Joan Hart returns for 'Clarissa Explains It All' reboot, report says
- Snapchat: Snapchat loses $800 million after Rihanna responds to ad
- Video game review: WWE 2K18
- Life of Pi: Irrfan Khan reveals he has a rare tumor
SPORTS:
- March Madness: Here are today's round of 32 games in the NCAA Tournament
- Red Wings: Ducks create playoff logjam with 4-2 win over Red Wings
- Tiger Woods: Live score updates from PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational
ALL 4 PETS:
- Stress: Warning signs your pet is stressed
- Police K-9: Oakland County K-9 receives body armor donation from nonprofit
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.