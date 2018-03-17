News

TOP STORIES Saturday, March 17, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • St. Patrick's DayWays to get home in Michigan on St. Patrick's Day 2018
  • Novi: Lawsuit says Novi Petland sells unhealthy puppies
  • Detroit raidPolice confiscate 200 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns during dispensary raid
  • University of MichiganPhoto of student wearing face mask tagged 'black lives matter' draws backlash

LOCAL

  • Drunken drivingMichigan State Police to step up drunken driving enforcement for St. Patrick's Day
  • School threat'Demonic' student faces terrorism charge after L'Anse Creuse High School threat
  • I-94 closure: Alternate routes available for I-94 weekend closure in Detroit
  • DetroitCrews battle fire at Detroit apartment near Highland Park border
  • Lenawee CountyWoman charged with abusing hundreds of pets busted with dozens of animals at Lenawee County home
  • Lincoln ParkLincoln Park woman accused of stealing $140,000 from elderly victim
  • MacombEarly childhood program at Macomb Family Services to close after United Way cuts funding
  • Detroit shooting: Detroit police seek assistance in identifying 5 persons of interest in fatal shooting
  • Troy: Maple Syrup Days ends today at Stage Nature Center in Troy
  • WeatherFeeling more like March and spring this weekend

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Florida: Transportation officials: Engineer called 2 days before bridge collapse to report cracking
  • United Airlines: Flight diverted after third pet incident in a week
  • St. Patrick's Day: Things that turn green on St. Patrick's Day
  • HIV: Rates rise in at least two US hot spots
  • Bridge collapse: Construction company involved in collapsed FIU bridge had safety complaints

POLITICS:

  • FacebookFacebook suspends data firm with Trump ties
  • Tariffs: Officials brace for tariffs across wide variety of consumer goods
  • Stormy DanielsDaniels' lawyer says some alleged incidents took place during Trump presidency
  • Russia investigation: Trump lawyer calls for end of Mueller probe

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • March Madness: Here are today's round of 32 games in the NCAA Tournament
  • Red WingsDucks create playoff logjam with 4-2 win over Red Wings
  • Tiger Woods: Live score updates from PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • StressWarning signs your pet is stressed
  • Police K-9: Oakland County K-9 receives body armor donation from nonprofit
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

