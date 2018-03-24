TOP STORIES Saturday, March 24, 2018

News

  • March For Our Lives: What you need to know
  • Health: Man hospitalized with organ failure after stay at Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline
  • Egypt Covington: Former boyfriend named person of interest in case of Van Buren Township woman's death
  • DetroitGrand opening, ribbon-cutting for new Detroit PAL field at old Tiger Stadium

LOCAL

  • Oak Park: 14-year-old girl arrested after threats prompt Oak Park School District to close for 2 days
  • Detroit's west side: 8-year-old girl shot when man becomes irate, opens fire at Detroit gas station
  • Canton Township: Man charged after allegedly shooting acquaintance at Canton Township gas station
  • Eastern Michigan UniversityGoFundMe page set up to save Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving team
  • DetroitVintage moped stolen at gunpoint from gas station on Detroit's west side
  • Macomb County: Macomb Community College tuition rates to stay the same next school year
  • Mt. Clemens: Teacher in critical condition after being struck by minivan
  • Jackson: Financial planner charged with stealing more than $700,000 from clients
  • WeatherSunny but chilly Saturday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • School shootingsPennsylvania school district supplies teachers with rocks in event of school shooter
  • Hawaii911 calls capture confusion when Hawaii false missile alert went out
  • Sandy HookSandy Hook survivor joins Parkland students to say 'Enough'
  • IllinoisVideo shows fatal police shooting of Illinois woman
  • Facebook: Cambridge Analytica claims audit will confirm it deleted Facebook data

POLITICS:

  • Gina Haspel: CIA lobbies for Trump's director pick on Twitter as senators raise concerns
  • Gun lawsTrump moves closer to banning bump fire stocks
  • Military: Inside the base that would oversee a US nuclear strike
  • Stormy Daniels: Stormy Daniels' lawyer: Disc tweet is 'warning shot' to Trump

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Drew Barrymore: Barrymore shows she's sorry for dissing Jake Gyllenhaal
  • George Clooney: Clooney praises Parkland survivors in open letter
  • Lyft: Lyft offers free rides to March for Our Lives participants
  • HBO: Bill Hader aims higher with HBO's 'Barry'

SPORTS:

  • March Madness: Saturday's Elite 8 games
  • Comerica ParkOver-the-top eats at Comerica Park
  • NFL: 2018 NFL mock draft 2.0 -- Quarterback edition
  • Michigan footballHow can Michigan basketball get past Florida State and into the Final Four?

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
  • Police K-9Wayne State University police K-9 receives ballistic vest in honor of Sgt. Collin Rose
  • Cat or dog: Which is right for you?
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

