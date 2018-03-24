TOP STORIES Saturday, March 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- March For Our Lives: What you need to know
- Health: Man hospitalized with organ failure after stay at Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline
- Egypt Covington: Former boyfriend named person of interest in case of Van Buren Township woman's death
- Detroit: Grand opening, ribbon-cutting for new Detroit PAL field at old Tiger Stadium
LOCAL:
- Oak Park: 14-year-old girl arrested after threats prompt Oak Park School District to close for 2 days
- Detroit's west side: 8-year-old girl shot when man becomes irate, opens fire at Detroit gas station
- Canton Township: Man charged after allegedly shooting acquaintance at Canton Township gas station
- Eastern Michigan University: GoFundMe page set up to save Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving team
- Detroit: Vintage moped stolen at gunpoint from gas station on Detroit's west side
- Macomb County: Macomb Community College tuition rates to stay the same next school year
- Mt. Clemens: Teacher in critical condition after being struck by minivan
- Jackson: Financial planner charged with stealing more than $700,000 from clients
- Weather: Sunny but chilly Saturday
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- School shootings: Pennsylvania school district supplies teachers with rocks in event of school shooter
- Hawaii: 911 calls capture confusion when Hawaii false missile alert went out
- Sandy Hook: Sandy Hook survivor joins Parkland students to say 'Enough'
- Illinois: Video shows fatal police shooting of Illinois woman
- Facebook: Cambridge Analytica claims audit will confirm it deleted Facebook data
POLITICS:
- Gina Haspel: CIA lobbies for Trump's director pick on Twitter as senators raise concerns
- Gun laws: Trump moves closer to banning bump fire stocks
- Military: Inside the base that would oversee a US nuclear strike
- Stormy Daniels: Stormy Daniels' lawyer: Disc tweet is 'warning shot' to Trump
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Drew Barrymore: Barrymore shows she's sorry for dissing Jake Gyllenhaal
- George Clooney: Clooney praises Parkland survivors in open letter
- Lyft: Lyft offers free rides to March for Our Lives participants
- HBO: Bill Hader aims higher with HBO's 'Barry'
SPORTS:
- March Madness: Saturday's Elite 8 games
- Comerica Park: Over-the-top eats at Comerica Park
- NFL: 2018 NFL mock draft 2.0 -- Quarterback edition
- Michigan football: How can Michigan basketball get past Florida State and into the Final Four?
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
- Police K-9: Wayne State University police K-9 receives ballistic vest in honor of Sgt. Collin Rose
- Cat or dog: Which is right for you?
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
