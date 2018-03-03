TOP STORIES Saturday, March 3, 2018

News

By Amber Ainsworth
  • Central Michigan University: New information emerges about fatal shooting
  • CMU shootingStudent suspected of fatally shooting parents taken into custody
  • White House: Man allegedly shoots self outside White House
  • Detroit police: 2 Detroit police officers charged with willful neglect of duty in connection with fatal crash

LOCAL

  • Central Michigan University: Mother of shooting suspect's roommate shares what son experienced
  • Detroit: Intense video shows man running up to truck with gun drawn, firing shots at driver in Detroit
  • Midtown: 3 seriously injured after car slams into bus stop near Wayne State University campus
  • Port Huron: Port Huron Police Department animal control officer dies after suffering medical emergency
  • School threat: Chippewa Valley High School student arrested after threatening Instagram post shows him with weapon
  • Utica: Family pulls children out of Utica schools after students, substitute teacher make racist remarks.
  • WeatherMore sunshine, more melting Saturday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Gun controlCompanies distancing themselves from gun industry
  • California: Rescuers use bare hands to dig man out in California avalanche
  • Heavy rain: Storm whips Northeast with rain, floods; over 1 million customers lose power
  • Baby murder: California man faces life in prison after kidnapping, killing infant

POLITICS:

  • TariffsRepublican governor asks Trump to reconsider tariffs
  • Anthony Scaramucci: Scaramucci says he's on list of banned White House staffers
  • Bert Johnson: Sen. Bert Johnson pleads guilty to charges of conspiracy, theft; submits resignation

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Tattoos: Photos from 2018 Motor City Tattoo Expo in Detroit
  • NBC: Why you'll see fewer ads on NBC this fall
  • Weinstein Co.: Company strikes $500M deal to sell off assets
  • Board game nights: 9 places to enjoy casual game nights in Metro Detroit

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

