TOP STORIES Saturday, March 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Central Michigan University: New information emerges about fatal shooting
- CMU shooting: Student suspected of fatally shooting parents taken into custody
- White House: Man allegedly shoots self outside White House
- Detroit police: 2 Detroit police officers charged with willful neglect of duty in connection with fatal crash
LOCAL:
- Central Michigan University: Mother of shooting suspect's roommate shares what son experienced
- Detroit: Intense video shows man running up to truck with gun drawn, firing shots at driver in Detroit
- Midtown: 3 seriously injured after car slams into bus stop near Wayne State University campus
- Port Huron: Port Huron Police Department animal control officer dies after suffering medical emergency
- School threat: Chippewa Valley High School student arrested after threatening Instagram post shows him with weapon
- Detroit police: 2 Detroit police officers charged with willful neglect of duty in connection with fatal crash
- Utica: Family pulls children out of Utica schools after students, substitute teacher make racist remarks.
- Weather: More sunshine, more melting Saturday
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Gun control: Companies distancing themselves from gun industry
- California: Rescuers use bare hands to dig man out in California avalanche
- Heavy rain: Storm whips Northeast with rain, floods; over 1 million customers lose power
- Baby murder: California man faces life in prison after kidnapping, killing infant
POLITICS:
- Tariffs: Republican governor asks Trump to reconsider tariffs
- Anthony Scaramucci: Scaramucci says he's on list of banned White House staffers
- Bert Johnson: Sen. Bert Johnson pleads guilty to charges of conspiracy, theft; submits resignation
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Tattoos: Photos from 2018 Motor City Tattoo Expo in Detroit
- NBC: Why you'll see fewer ads on NBC this fall
- Weinstein Co.: Company strikes $500M deal to sell off assets
- Board game nights: 9 places to enjoy casual game nights in Metro Detroit
SPORTS:
- Tigers: Detroit Tigers agree to terms with 11 players, fill 40-man roster
- Michigan vs MSU basketball: Time, TV schedule, game preview
- Red Wings: Jets beat Red Wings 4-3
- Pistons: Magic beat Pistons 115-106 in OT
- Oakland University: Swimming and diving teams are league champs for 40th time in a row.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
