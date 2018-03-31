News

TOP STORIES Saturday, March 31, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • DetroitLongtime Detroit bar feuds with Little Caesars Arena about barricades blocking pedestrians
  • Dearborn: Surveillance video shows teen attacked checking into Beaumont Dearborn emergency room
  • LivoniaMen charged after attempting to break into Livonia gun store, leading police on chase
  • Redford Township: 3 women killed in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Redford Township identified

LOCAL

  • Southwest Detroit: Man shot, killed in Southwest Detroit drive-by shooting; shooter unknown
  • Police chase: Detroit police apprehend 2 men after high-speed pursuit, shooting
  • ICE: Detroit detainee who escaped from Kennedy Airport captured by ICE in Chicago
  • Missing childMissing Livonia girl, 10, found safe at learning center in Westland
  • Final FourDICK's Sporting Goods in Ann Arbor, Taylor hosting Final Four pep rallies for Michigan Wolverines
  • Fort WayneHistoric Fort Wayne Coalition looks for volunteer help for next week's Park Day event
  • Skelton brothers: Man defends innocence after John Skelton says he gave sons to him more than 7 years ago
  • WeatherWind Advisory Saturday with slippery weather

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • TexasGirl missing for 2 years found safe after TV show features her story
  • Pollution: EPA to loosen rules for automobile gas mileage, pollution
  • Alton Sterling: Body camera: Officer threatened to shoot Alton Sterling within seconds
  • LotteryWinning numbers revealed in Friday's Mega Millions $521 million jackpot
  • Fake news: How consumers can fact check the news in the age of misinformation

POLITICS:

  • Texas: Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal voting
  • White House: WaPo: WH office that vets appointees inexperienced, understaffed
  • Obama: Former Obama AG to decide on a 2020 presidential bid
  • Sexual assaultTrump declares April National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: Schwarzenegger has open-heart surgery to replace valve
  • Food: This Hamtramck restaurant is serving up California-style burgers, are you in?
  • Bill Cosby: Opening statements pushed back in Cosby retrial
  • Ben Affleck: Affleck to New Yorker: 'I'm doing just fine'

SPORTS:

  • Final FourMichigan basketball vs. Loyola in Final Four game
  • Michigan basketball: Michigan battles Loyola-Chicago for spot in national championship game
  • Mo Wagner: Wagner recalls getting 'swatted' by San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green
  • Basketball: NBA makes space for fans with autism spectrum disorder
  • Tigers: Replay review saves Pirates, beat Tigers 13-10 in 13th on Opening Day

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Easter: Easter weekend dangerous for dogs, cats
  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

