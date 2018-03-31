TOP STORIES Saturday, March 31, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Longtime Detroit bar feuds with Little Caesars Arena about barricades blocking pedestrians
- Dearborn: Surveillance video shows teen attacked checking into Beaumont Dearborn emergency room
- Livonia: Men charged after attempting to break into Livonia gun store, leading police on chase
- Redford Township: 3 women killed in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Redford Township identified
LOCAL:
- Southwest Detroit: Man shot, killed in Southwest Detroit drive-by shooting; shooter unknown
- Police chase: Detroit police apprehend 2 men after high-speed pursuit, shooting
- ICE: Detroit detainee who escaped from Kennedy Airport captured by ICE in Chicago
- Missing child: Missing Livonia girl, 10, found safe at learning center in Westland
- Final Four: DICK's Sporting Goods in Ann Arbor, Taylor hosting Final Four pep rallies for Michigan Wolverines
- Fort Wayne: Historic Fort Wayne Coalition looks for volunteer help for next week's Park Day event
- Skelton brothers: Man defends innocence after John Skelton says he gave sons to him more than 7 years ago
- Weather: Wind Advisory Saturday with slippery weather
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Texas: Girl missing for 2 years found safe after TV show features her story
- Pollution: EPA to loosen rules for automobile gas mileage, pollution
- Alton Sterling: Body camera: Officer threatened to shoot Alton Sterling within seconds
- Lottery: Winning numbers revealed in Friday's Mega Millions $521 million jackpot
- Fake news: How consumers can fact check the news in the age of misinformation
POLITICS:
- Texas: Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal voting
- White House: WaPo: WH office that vets appointees inexperienced, understaffed
- Obama: Former Obama AG to decide on a 2020 presidential bid
- Sexual assault: Trump declares April National Sexual Assault Awareness Month
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: Schwarzenegger has open-heart surgery to replace valve
- Food: This Hamtramck restaurant is serving up California-style burgers, are you in?
- Bill Cosby: Opening statements pushed back in Cosby retrial
- Ben Affleck: Affleck to New Yorker: 'I'm doing just fine'
SPORTS:
- Final Four: Michigan basketball vs. Loyola in Final Four game
- Michigan basketball: Michigan battles Loyola-Chicago for spot in national championship game
- Mo Wagner: Wagner recalls getting 'swatted' by San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green
- Basketball: NBA makes space for fans with autism spectrum disorder
- Tigers: Replay review saves Pirates, beat Tigers 13-10 in 13th on Opening Day
ALL 4 PETS:
- Easter: Easter weekend dangerous for dogs, cats
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
