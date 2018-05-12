TOP STORIES Saturday, May 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Nancy Seaman: New push to free Michigan woman facing life sentence for killing husband with hatchet in 2005
- Sumpter Township: Mother's boyfriend bound over for trial on charges of torturing, killing 4-year-old girl
- Detroit: 2 women plead guilty to murder of O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager in Detroit
- Weather: Flooding possible during rainy weekend in Metro Detroit
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017
- Troy: Police arrest man who made threats to patient at Beaumont Hospital in Troy via social media
- Detroit: Mother, young children without home after van crashes through Detroit house
- Instagram shooting: Man charged with killing friend in Instagram Live shooting posts bond
- Police cat: Troy police cat sworn in and officially on the job
- Highland Park: New surveillance video released in unsolved Highland Park slaying
- Warren: Serial robber facing charges after armed robberies at multiple Warren Family Dollar stores
- Detroit's west side: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side
- Michigan travel:
- Weather: Rainy, stormy, chilly Saturday
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Health: New studies suggest possible link between in vitro fertilization and birth defects
- Child marriage: Delaware 1st state to ban child marriage
- Texas: Woman who ran over cheating husband released from prison
- Chicago: 'Gun-sharing' station uses art to make point about gun violence
- Salmonella outbreak: More illnesses reported as salmonella outbreak traced to eggs grows
- Hawaii: Trump declares a major disaster in Hawaii after volcanic eruptions and lava
POLITICS:
- Donald Trump: President Trump's personal attorney offered consulting services to Ford Motor Co.
- Jerusalem: Trump claims he saved nearly $1B on US embassy in Jerusalem
- Joe Biden: Biden joins global effort to prevent election interference
- Oklahoma: LGBT groups call Oklahoma adoption law discriminatory
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Prince: Unreleased Prince music to be streamed on Tidal in 2019
- Kamaiyah: Rapper arrested at airport
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Show saved by NBC
- Scott Hutchison: Frightened Rabbit singer's body discovered, identified near South Queensferry.
SPORTS:
- Raptors: Toronto Raptors fire coach Dwane Casey
- Hockey: Las Vegas claims to be new 'Hockeytown' over Detroit
- NHL: Jets face quick turnaround to host Vegas in Western finals
- Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions coach says he 'did nothing wrong' after sexual assault report
ALL 4 PETS:
- Storms: Tips for dealing with storm-induced dog anxiety
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
- Stress: Warning signs your pet Is stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
