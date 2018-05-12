News

TOP STORIES Saturday, May 12, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Nancy Seaman: New push to free Michigan woman facing life sentence for killing husband with hatchet in 2005
  • Sumpter TownshipMother's boyfriend bound over for trial on charges of torturing, killing 4-year-old girl
  • Detroit: 2 women plead guilty to murder of O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager in Detroit
  • Weather: Flooding possible during rainy weekend in Metro Detroit

LOCAL

  • TrafficMichigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017
  • Troy: Police arrest man who made threats to patient at Beaumont Hospital in Troy via social media
  • Detroit: Mother, young children without home after van crashes through Detroit house
  • Instagram shooting: Man charged with killing friend in Instagram Live shooting posts bond
  • Police cat: Troy police cat sworn in and officially on the job
  • Highland Park: New surveillance video released in unsolved Highland Park slaying
  • Warren: Serial robber facing charges after armed robberies at multiple Warren Family Dollar stores
  • Detroit's west side: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side
  • Michigan travel:
  • WeatherRainy, stormy, chilly Saturday

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Health: New studies suggest possible link between in vitro fertilization and birth defects
  • Child marriage: Delaware 1st state to ban child marriage
  • Texas: Woman who ran over cheating husband released from prison
  • Chicago: 'Gun-sharing' station uses art to make point about gun violence
  • Salmonella outbreak: More illnesses reported as salmonella outbreak traced to eggs grows
  • HawaiiTrump declares a major disaster in Hawaii after volcanic eruptions and lava

POLITICS:

  • Donald Trump: President Trump's personal attorney offered consulting services to Ford Motor Co.
  • JerusalemTrump claims he saved nearly $1B on US embassy in Jerusalem
  • Joe Biden: Biden joins global effort to prevent election interference
  • Oklahoma: LGBT groups call Oklahoma adoption law discriminatory

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Prince: Unreleased Prince music to be streamed on Tidal in 2019
  • Kamaiyah: Rapper arrested at airport
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Show saved by NBC
  • Scott Hutchison: Frightened Rabbit singer's body discovered, identified near South Queensferry.

SPORTS:

  • RaptorsToronto Raptors fire coach Dwane Casey
  • Hockey: Las Vegas claims to be new 'Hockeytown' over Detroit
  • NHL: Jets face quick turnaround to host Vegas in Western finals
  • Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions coach says he 'did nothing wrong' after sexual assault report

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Storms: Tips for dealing with storm-induced dog anxiety
  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • StressWarning signs your pet Is stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.