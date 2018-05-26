News

TOP STORIES Saturday, May 26, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: Man 'armed, dangerous' after cutting off tether while out on bond for shooting at police
  • Traffic: Metro Detroit's most dangerous intersections account for more than 4,000 crashes in 2017
  • Irish Hills: Stagecoach Stop Western Resort brings new life to Irish Hills area
  • Memorial Day forecastWill Mother Nature cooperate?

LOCAL

  • River Rouge: Woman charged in River Rouge stabbing was on tether for previous stabbing
  • Deadly crashCase dismissed for Royal Oak man in crash that killed 2 young women on I-75 in Detroit
  • Missing teen: Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy
  • Local music: Detroit's SIAS ushers in summer with sunny anthem 'Tropical Island'
  • Navy: Detroit sailor participates in Fleet Week New York celebration of maritime military services
  • Coffee shops: Want an alternative to Starbucks? Try these 12 Metro Detroit coffee shops
  • Memorial Day: AAA offers free Tow to Go rides to keep drunken drivers off Michigan roads Memorial Day weekend
  • Gibraltar: Teacher accused of assaulting student after doorbell prank
  • Royal Oak: Royal Oak High School students camp in cardboard boxes to raise money for homeless shelter
  • WeatherScattered storms, very warm Saturday

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Amazon Echo: How to make sure your Amazon Echo doesn't send secret recordings
  • Hawaii: More evacuations ordered in Hawaii as volcano activity intensifies
  • FootballCannabis oil stopped his seizures but may keep him from his football dream team
  • SinkholeNational Park Service: White House sinkhole 'does not pose a risk'
  • Fiat Chrysler: Automaker recalls 4.8 million vehicles.

POLITICS:

  • Mexico borderBorder Patrol union chief slams National Guard deployment
  • Virginia: Congressman ordered staff to do personal chores
  • Donald Trump: Trump approach leaves Singapore summit fate unclear
  • Michigan BudgetMore for roads, school safety, savings

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Harvey WeinsteinRose McGowan's message to Harvey Weinstein: 'We got you'
  • Morgan Freeman: Visa suspends Morgan Freeman campaign
  • Solo: Is 'Solo' suffering from 'Star Wars' fatigue?
  • New video game: One minute reviews: 'Detroit: Become Human'

SPORTS:

  • Tigers: Candelario's RBI single lifts Tigers past White Sox 5-4
  • Baseball: Special ticket deals for USPBL 2018 baseball games at Jimmy Johns field in Utica
  • NFL: National Action Network demands Detroit Lions ignore NFL's new anthem policy
  • Tom Izzo: Orlando Magic interested in Michigan State's Tom Izzo for head coach job
  • MLS: Detroit appears to be out of running for MLS expansion team

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.