TOP STORIES Saturday, May 5, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • DTE outages190,000 DTE customers without power 
  • Consumers Energy outages40,000 customers without power
  • Oakland County: 36-year-old man killed by section of falling tree in Oakland County
  • Royal Oak: 2 men arrested after escaping Royal Oak police during 'reckless' 100 mph car chase

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Man killed in crash on Detroit's west side when driver disregards traffic signal during power outage
  • Wyandotte: House crushed after heavy winds uproot massive tree
  • Allen Park: World's best bowlers putting on a show in Allen Park
  • Holly: Michigan man awaits sentence after wife doused with gas, set on fire
  • DetroitFamily of fallen Detroit police Officer Darren Weathers creates foundation to help children
  • Lake Huron: Coast Guard rescues 5 people after heavy winds blow fishing boat against breakwall
  • Pontiac: Man in custody after White Lake Township man fatally shot in Pontiac
  • South Lyon: Postal worker in hospital after being hit by falling tree in South Lyon
  • CMU: Central Michigan University student dies after falling down stairs
  • WeatherCool, crisp Saturday morning, then warmer

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Puerto Rico: PR grounds aircraft similar to WC-130 that crashed in Georgia
  • Cinco de Mayo: Day isn't Mexican Independence Day, nor is it about mayonnaise
  • Kansas: Man who killed an Indian engineer gets life in prison
  • Alaska: Volcano threat level raised after explosion
  • Russia: US Navy re-establishes Second Fleet amid Russia tensions

POLITICS:

  • Bush: George H.W. Bush released from hospital
  • Twitter: Trump pick for UN migration job says he is sorry for anti-Muslim tweets
  • Mueller: Special counsel hits snag in bringing a criminal case against Russians
  • Dr. Oz: Trump appointing Dr. Oz to his sport, fitness and nutrition council

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • OprahOprah has made a killing on Weight Watchers stock
  • Jay-Z: Rapper ordered to appear in court after ignoring SEC subpoenas.
  • MTV: Movie & TV Awards 2018 Nominations.

SPORTS:

  • 2018 Kentucky Derby: Everything you need to know
  • Bowling: World's best bowlers putting on a show in Allen Park
  • Tigers: Royals bail out ballboy by rallying for 4-2 win over Tigers
  • Matt Ryan: Falcons QB first in NFL to $30M per season.
  • Jason Witten: Tight end announces his retirement.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Empty the Shelters: Pet adoption event this Saturday in Michigan
  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

