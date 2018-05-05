TOP STORIES Saturday, May 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- DTE outages: 190,000 DTE customers without power
- Consumers Energy outages: 40,000 customers without power
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Man killed in crash on Detroit's west side when driver disregards traffic signal during power outage
- Wyandotte: House crushed after heavy winds uproot massive tree
- Royal Oak: 2 men arrested after escaping Royal Oak police during 'reckless' 100 mph car chase
- Allen Park: World's best bowlers putting on a show in Allen Park
- Holly: Michigan man awaits sentence after wife doused with gas, set on fire
- Detroit: Family of fallen Detroit police Officer Darren Weathers creates foundation to help children
- Oakland County: 36-year-old man killed by section of falling tree in Oakland County
- Lake Huron: Coast Guard rescues 5 people after heavy winds blow fishing boat against breakwall
- Pontiac: Man in custody after White Lake Township man fatally shot in Pontiac
- South Lyon: Postal worker in hospital after being hit by falling tree in South Lyon
- CMU: Central Michigan University student dies after falling down stairs
- Weather: Cool, crisp Saturday morning, then warmer
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Puerto Rico: PR grounds aircraft similar to WC-130 that crashed in Georgia
- Cinco de Mayo: Day isn't Mexican Independence Day, nor is it about mayonnaise
- Kansas: Man who killed an Indian engineer gets life in prison
- Alaska: Volcano threat level raised after explosion
- Russia: US Navy re-establishes Second Fleet amid Russia tensions
POLITICS:
- Bush: George H.W. Bush released from hospital
- Twitter: Trump pick for UN migration job says he is sorry for anti-Muslim tweets
- Mueller: Special counsel hits snag in bringing a criminal case against Russians
- Dr. Oz: Trump appointing Dr. Oz to his sport, fitness and nutrition council
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Oprah: Oprah has made a killing on Weight Watchers stock
- Jay-Z: Rapper ordered to appear in court after ignoring SEC subpoenas.
- MTV: Movie & TV Awards 2018 Nominations.
SPORTS:
- 2018 Kentucky Derby: Everything you need to know
- Bowling: World's best bowlers putting on a show in Allen Park
- Tigers: Royals bail out ballboy by rallying for 4-2 win over Tigers
- Matt Ryan: Falcons QB first in NFL to $30M per season.
- Jason Witten: Tight end announces his retirement.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Empty the Shelters: Pet adoption event this Saturday in Michigan
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
