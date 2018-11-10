TOP STORIES Saturday, November 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- California: At least 9 dead as fires spread on both ends of California
- California: Gunman posted on Facebook around time of shooting
- Metro Detroit: Driver killed in overnight crash on Saturday
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list.
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Morning snow, blustery Saturday
- Metro Detroit: Thieves targeting Downriver communities
- VIDEO: Michigan State Police trooper saves choking waitress in Woodhaven
- Novi: Man arrested, charged with possessing child pornography
- Macomb County:14-year-old girl abducted, abandoned in Sterling Heights
- Detroit: Police looking for 16-year-old girl who ran away from parents
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Uganda: When her naked selfies were posted online, she thought life couldn't get worse
- Sri Lanka: Country dissolves parliament, calls snap elections
- California: Gunman posted on Facebook around time of shooting
- Oklahoma: Jury delivers $25.5 million 'statement' to Aetna to change its ways
- Northern California: Wildfire forces 40,000 to flee from walls of fire.
- California: Here's what California's wildfires look like from space
- New York: Parishioners are using the collection basket to ask embattled Catholic bishop to resign
POLITICS:
- US: Democrats in. Sessions out. Here's what that means for immigration
- Washington, DC: Trump, Macron gloss over differences in France after rough start
- Washington, DC: Whitaker said he supports state's rights to nullify federal law
- Washington, DC: Whitaker's controversial prosecution of a gay Democrat
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Television industry: Sick of all the remakes on TV? They're not going anywhere
- Broadway theatre: Broadway ditches age-old processes to run shows with iPads
- Backstreet Boys: Band bringing tour to Detroit in August 2019
SPORTS:
- Wolverines: Here is Michigan's dream scenario across college football this weekend.
- College football: 8 exciting freshmen who could play for Michigan football vs. Rutgers due to new redshirt rule
- College football: Michigan State football will go for the big upset against Ohio State
- Michigan Football: 8 realistic goals for Michigan football against Rutgers.
- High school football: Harrison hawks gets one last home game after miracle win
- Hockey: Here's how the Red Wings have avoided complete disaster and started winning
JOBS:
- Jimmy John's: Jimmy John's is hiring at Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea locations.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Walled Lake: Staples in Walled Lake seeking sales associate.
- Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
