News

TOP STORIES Saturday, November 10, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list.
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Morning snow, blustery Saturday
  • Metro Detroit: Driver killed in overnight crash on Saturday
  • Metro Detroit: Thieves targeting Downriver communities
  • VIDEO: Michigan State Police trooper saves choking waitress in Woodhaven
  • Novi: Man arrested, charged with possessing child pornography
  • Macomb County:14-year-old girl abducted, abandoned in Sterling Heights
  • Detroit: Police looking for 16-year-old girl who ran away from parents

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Uganda: When her naked selfies were posted online, she thought life couldn't get worse
  • Sri Lanka: Country dissolves parliament, calls snap elections
  • California: Gunman posted on Facebook around time of shooting
  • Oklahoma: Jury delivers $25.5 million 'statement' to Aetna to change its ways
  • Northern CaliforniaWildfire forces 40,000 to flee from walls of fire.
  • California: Here's what California's wildfires look like from space
  • New York: Parishioners are using the collection basket to ask embattled Catholic bishop to resign

POLITICS:

  • US: Democrats in. Sessions out. Here's what that means for immigration
  • Washington, DC: Trump, Macron gloss over differences in France after rough start
  • Washington, DC: Whitaker said he supports state's rights to nullify federal law
  • Washington, DC: Whitaker's controversial prosecution of a gay Democrat

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Wolverines: Here is Michigan's dream scenario across college football this weekend.
  • College football: 8 exciting freshmen who could play for Michigan football vs. Rutgers due to new redshirt rule
  • College football: Michigan State football will go for the big upset against Ohio State
  • Michigan Football: 8 realistic goals for Michigan football against Rutgers.
  • High school football: Harrison hawks gets one last home game after miracle win
  • Hockey: Here's how the Red Wings have avoided complete disaster and started winning

JOBS: 

  • Jimmy John'sJimmy John's is hiring at Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea locations.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Walled LakeStaples in Walled Lake seeking sales associate.
  • Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.