TOP STORIES Saturday, November 17, 2018

Saturday, November 17, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Wisconsin: Hunters asked to be on the lookout for clues on missing teen Jayme Closs
LOCAL

  • Warren: MDOT officials expect I-696 to be finished by end of year despite weather
  • Detroit: Police want people illegally dumping to know they're being watched'
  • Metro Detroit: It's not all bad news. Here are good stories from the past week.
  • Waterford: Police identify 24-year-old woman in deadly shooting, still seeking suspect
  • West Bloomfield: Family dog helps police track down home invasion suspect
  • Macomb Township: Family has $700 worth of Christmas decorations vandalized
  • Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend construction.
  • Leonid Meteor Shower: See the Leonid Meteor Shower this weekend in Michigan 
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Pesky, but scenic snow showers Saturday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Australia: Pence meets with Australian PM Morrison
  • Europe: The non-Brits guide to Brexit
  • Norway: Country stunned as warship sinks after collision
  • California: Number of missing grows to more than 1,000 in California's Camp Fire
  • California: Woman loses home to fire a year after her mother dies in another blaze
  • US: Which stores will be open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday? 
  • US: Facebook reportedly used anti-Facebook protesters' art against them

POLITICS:

  • Marcia Fudge: Ohio Democrat considers challenging Nancy Pelosi for House speaker
  • Donald Trump: President says he'll be briefed on CIA assessment of journalist's killing
  • Washington, DC: Washington scrambles for details ahead of US-China trade talks
  • Washington, DC: Xi Jinping says no one wins in 'cold war,' but Pence won't back down
  • Australia: Pence meets with Australian PM Morrison

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Netflix: All the best holiday movies and specials coming to Netflix.
  • Disney: Missing Disney film predating Mickey Mouse resurfaces in Japan.
  • Hollywood: US box office could nab its biggest box office year ever
  • Detroit: An Award-winning playwright's work takes the stage in the D

SPORTS:

  • Football: Michigan football vs. Indiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
  • Football: Michigan football eyes 10th straight victory in final home game against Indiana
  • Football: Michigan football senior day: Which players still have eligibility for next year?
  • Football: Gameday rentals generate big money for Ann Arbor homeowners
  • 4Frenzy Spotlight: Livonia Franklin offensive guard is a fan favorite
  • Detroit City FC: Detroit City FC part of newly announced soccer league.
  • Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

