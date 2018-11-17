TOP STORIES Saturday, November 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- California: Number of missing grows to more than 1,000 in California's Camp Fire
- Wisconsin: Hunters asked to be on the lookout for clues on missing teen Jayme Closs
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Pesky, but scenic snow showers Saturday
- Football: Michigan football eyes 10th straight victory in final home game against Indiana
LOCAL:
- Warren: MDOT officials expect I-696 to be finished by end of year despite weather
- Detroit: Police want people illegally dumping to know they're being watched'
- Metro Detroit: It's not all bad news. Here are good stories from the past week.
- Waterford: Police identify 24-year-old woman in deadly shooting, still seeking suspect
- West Bloomfield: Family dog helps police track down home invasion suspect
- Macomb Township: Family has $700 worth of Christmas decorations vandalized
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend construction.
- Leonid Meteor Shower: See the Leonid Meteor Shower this weekend in Michigan
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Australia: Pence meets with Australian PM Morrison
- Europe: The non-Brits guide to Brexit
- Norway: Country stunned as warship sinks after collision
- California: Woman loses home to fire a year after her mother dies in another blaze
- US: Which stores will be open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday?
- US: Facebook reportedly used anti-Facebook protesters' art against them
POLITICS:
- Marcia Fudge: Ohio Democrat considers challenging Nancy Pelosi for House speaker
- Donald Trump: President says he'll be briefed on CIA assessment of journalist's killing
- Washington, DC: Washington scrambles for details ahead of US-China trade talks
- Washington, DC: Xi Jinping says no one wins in 'cold war,' but Pence won't back down
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Netflix: All the best holiday movies and specials coming to Netflix.
- Disney: Missing Disney film predating Mickey Mouse resurfaces in Japan.
- Hollywood: US box office could nab its biggest box office year ever
- Detroit: An Award-winning playwright's work takes the stage in the D
SPORTS:
- Football: Michigan football vs. Indiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Football: Michigan football senior day: Which players still have eligibility for next year?
- Football: Gameday rentals generate big money for Ann Arbor homeowners
- 4Frenzy Spotlight: Livonia Franklin offensive guard is a fan favorite
- Detroit City FC: Detroit City FC part of newly announced soccer league.
- Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
