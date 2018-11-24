News

TOP STORIES Saturday, November 24, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan football vs. Ohio State: Follow game score updates here
  • Metro Detroit: 34-year-old Rochester Hills man dies in crash Saturday morning
  • US: Climate change will shrink US economy and kill thousands, government report warns
  • Alabama: Mall gunman still at large after police say man killed 'likely did not fire' shots

LOCAL

  • Redford Township: Police search for woman who went missing after walking away from group home
  • Northville Township: Police search for suspect who fled scene during traffic stop
  • Detroit: Deputy's deadly shooting of inmate on I-94 now the focus of 2 investigations
  • Detroit: Couple fights off suspected bank robber during attempted carjacking at Wayne State University
  • Football: Michigan running back Karan Higdon guarantees victory over Ohio State
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: High temps expected Saturday afternoon

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • France: Country to return 26 stolen artifacts to Benin
  • Canada: Toronto Catholic school principal, president resign after students charged in sexual assault
  • Europe: 'Dangerous' rape laws must be updated, Amnesty report says
  • Taiwan: 'A great divide': Inside the battle to stop same-sex marriage in Taiwan
  • Amazon: Why company's HQ2 might be better for New York than for Virginia
  • California: Rescuers search for 475 people still missing as Camp Fire is nearly contained
  • Minnesota: House explodes in Minnesota neighborhood

POLITICS:

  • US: Record 14,000 unaccompanied immigrant children in US custody, HHS confirms
  • Washington, DC: Administration asks SCOTUS to take up military transgender ban
  • Washington, DC: Dems will probe Trump's relation with Saudis
  • Nancy Pelosi: 9 Democrats vow to oppose Pelosi unless House rules change

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Golden Girls: Show is big hit with millennials, who came of age long after series ended
  • Justin Bieber: Singer confirms he is a 'married man'
  • Dick Van Dyke: Actor paid Walt Disney to play 2 roles in 'Mary Poppins'
  • Rita Ora: Singer's lip synching at Thanksgiving Day Parade had people talking

SPORTS:

  • Football: Which prep football teams fulfilled title dreams? Roundup of Friday's finals
  • Football: Ohio State poses toughest test by far for Michigan football's No. 1 defense
  • Football: Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry: Series record since 2008
  • Michigan-Ohio State: Michigan football can't get torched by quarterback runs (again) at Ohio State.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

