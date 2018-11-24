TOP STORIES Saturday, November 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan football vs. Ohio State: Follow game score updates here
- Metro Detroit: 34-year-old Rochester Hills man dies in crash Saturday morning
- US: Climate change will shrink US economy and kill thousands, government report warns
- Alabama: Mall gunman still at large after police say man killed 'likely did not fire' shots
LOCAL:
- Redford Township: Police search for woman who went missing after walking away from group home
- Northville Township: Police search for suspect who fled scene during traffic stop
- Detroit: Deputy's deadly shooting of inmate on I-94 now the focus of 2 investigations
- Detroit: Couple fights off suspected bank robber during attempted carjacking at Wayne State University
- Football: Michigan running back Karan Higdon guarantees victory over Ohio State
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: High temps expected Saturday afternoon
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- France: Country to return 26 stolen artifacts to Benin
- Canada: Toronto Catholic school principal, president resign after students charged in sexual assault
- Europe: 'Dangerous' rape laws must be updated, Amnesty report says
- Taiwan: 'A great divide': Inside the battle to stop same-sex marriage in Taiwan
- Amazon: Why company's HQ2 might be better for New York than for Virginia
- California: Rescuers search for 475 people still missing as Camp Fire is nearly contained
- Minnesota: House explodes in Minnesota neighborhood
POLITICS:
- US: Record 14,000 unaccompanied immigrant children in US custody, HHS confirms
- Washington, DC: Administration asks SCOTUS to take up military transgender ban
- Washington, DC: Dems will probe Trump's relation with Saudis
- Nancy Pelosi: 9 Democrats vow to oppose Pelosi unless House rules change
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Golden Girls: Show is big hit with millennials, who came of age long after series ended
- Justin Bieber: Singer confirms he is a 'married man'
- Dick Van Dyke: Actor paid Walt Disney to play 2 roles in 'Mary Poppins'
- Rita Ora: Singer's lip synching at Thanksgiving Day Parade had people talking
SPORTS:
- Football: Which prep football teams fulfilled title dreams? Roundup of Friday's finals
- Football: Ohio State poses toughest test by far for Michigan football's No. 1 defense
- Football: Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry: Series record since 2008
- Michigan-Ohio State: Michigan football can't get torched by quarterback runs (again) at Ohio State.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
