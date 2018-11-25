TOP STORIES Sunday, November 25, 2018

News

  • Detroit: Two injured, five displaced after car crashes into apartments on city's west side
  • Michigan: Winter weather advisory in effect, 3-6 inches of snow expected 
  • Alabama: Family demands answers after police kill man mistaken for shooter of 2 at mall
  • Syria: Toxic gas attack injures more than 100 in Syria, state news agency reports

LOCAL:

  • Detroit: 2 arrested after shooting in moving car on Michigan Avenue 
  • Detroit: Cheli's Chili Bar in Downtown Detroit closes
  • Detroit: Two injured, five displaced after car crashes into apartments on city's west side
  • Detroit: Security guard shot twice at medical marijuana dispensary 
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow returns in time for Monday morning commute
  • Michigan: Winter weather advisory in effect, 3-6 inches of snow expected 
  • Michigan: 12-year-old boy steals car, crashes into Michigan home
  • Allen Park: Police seek woman who allegedly robbed Allen Park bank
  • Frenchtown Township: Pedestrian killed in collision

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Uganda: 31 killed in Ugandan boat accident
  • Syria: Toxic gas attack injures more than 100 in Syria, state news agency reports
  • US: Climate change will shrink US economy and kill thousands, government report warns
  • Alabama: Family demands answers after police kill man mistaken for shooter of 2 at mall
  • California: 3 more bodies found as Camp Fire declared 100% contained
  • California: Rescuers search for 475 people still missing as Camp Fire is nearly contained

POLITICS:

  • Louisiana: Mom running for office wanted to use campaign funds to pay for child care
  • US: Embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo warns of "possible terrorist threat"
  • US: Record 14,000 unaccompanied immigrant children in US custody, HHS confirms
  • Washington, DC: Judge orders Papadopoulos to report to prison on Monday
  • Washington, DC: Administration asks SCOTUS to take up military transgender ban
  • Nancy Pelosi: 9 Democrats vow to oppose Pelosi unless House rules change

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Golden Girls: Show is big hit with millennials, who came of age long after series ended
  • Justin Bieber: Singer confirms he is a 'married man'
  • Dick Van Dyke: Actor paid Walt Disney to play 2 roles in 'Mary Poppins'
  • Rita Ora: Singer's lip synching at Thanksgiving Day Parade had people talking

SPORTS:

  • Football: Michigan loses to Ohio State in Columbus
  • Football: Michigan State scores late TD, beats Rutgers 14-10
  • Football: Which prep football teams capped season with championships?
  • Hockey: Sabres beat Red Wings 3-2 in shootout for 9th straight win

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

