TOP STORIES Sunday, November 25, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Two injured, five displaced after car crashes into apartments on city's west side
- Michigan: Winter weather advisory in effect, 3-6 inches of snow expected
- Alabama: Family demands answers after police kill man mistaken for shooter of 2 at mall
- Syria: Toxic gas attack injures more than 100 in Syria, state news agency reports
LOCAL:
- Detroit: 2 arrested after shooting in moving car on Michigan Avenue
- Detroit: Cheli's Chili Bar in Downtown Detroit closes
- Detroit: Security guard shot twice at medical marijuana dispensary
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow returns in time for Monday morning commute
- Michigan: 12-year-old boy steals car, crashes into Michigan home
- Allen Park: Police seek woman who allegedly robbed Allen Park bank
- Frenchtown Township: Pedestrian killed in collision
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Uganda: 31 killed in Ugandan boat accident
- US: Climate change will shrink US economy and kill thousands, government report warns
- California: 3 more bodies found as Camp Fire declared 100% contained
- California: Rescuers search for 475 people still missing as Camp Fire is nearly contained
POLITICS:
- Louisiana: Mom running for office wanted to use campaign funds to pay for child care
- US: Embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo warns of "possible terrorist threat"
- US: Record 14,000 unaccompanied immigrant children in US custody, HHS confirms
- Washington, DC: Judge orders Papadopoulos to report to prison on Monday
- Washington, DC: Administration asks SCOTUS to take up military transgender ban
- Nancy Pelosi: 9 Democrats vow to oppose Pelosi unless House rules change
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Golden Girls: Show is big hit with millennials, who came of age long after series ended
- Justin Bieber: Singer confirms he is a 'married man'
- Dick Van Dyke: Actor paid Walt Disney to play 2 roles in 'Mary Poppins'
- Rita Ora: Singer's lip synching at Thanksgiving Day Parade had people talking
SPORTS:
- Football: Michigan loses to Ohio State in Columbus
- Football: Michigan State scores late TD, beats Rutgers 14-10
- Football: Which prep football teams capped season with championships?
- Hockey: Sabres beat Red Wings 3-2 in shootout for 9th straight win
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
