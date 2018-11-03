News

TOP STORIES Saturday, November 3, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Egypt: Mourners grieve Coptic Christians killed in bus attack
  • Shelby Township: Police officer put on administrative leave after shooting, killing man
  • Novi: Crews work to address minor gas leak Saturday morning
  • Michigan elections: We asked about legalizing marijuana in Michigan. Here's how you responded.

Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.

LOCAL

  • TrafficMetro Detroit weekend construction.
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunnier Saturday, still chilly
  • Un-Wanted: The Deportation of an Immigrant Michigan Family's American Dream.
  • Shelby Township: Police officer put on administrative leave after shooting, killing man
  • Novi: Crews work to address minor gas leak Saturday morning
  • Taylor: Michigan Republican Party announces rally keynoted by Kellyanne Conway
  • Michigan election guide: Everything you need to know about gerrymandering
  • Michigan elections: We asked about legalizing marijuana in Michigan. Here's how you responded.
  • Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
  • Events: 12 things to do this weekend in Detroit.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • New York: What we know about the Saudi sisters found dead along the Hudson River
  • US: Service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan
  • Cesar Sayoc: Pipe bomb suspect to appear in court for bail hearing.
  • Baltimore: 2 dead after Amazon building partially collapses 
  • Florida: Two victims and gunman identified in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting

POLITICS:

  • Minnesota: How Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, became a midterm messenger
  • Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
  • Michigan election guide: Everything you need to know about gerrymandering
  • Michigan elections: We asked about legalizing marijuana in Michigan. Here's how you responded.
  • Taylor: Michigan Republican Party announces rally keynoted by Kellyanne Conway

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Donald Trump: HBO's response to Trump's 'Game of Thrones' reference both icy and fiery
  • Alec Baldwin: Actor arrested, charged with assault in New York
  • Eminem: Rapper offering free screening of 'Bodied' in Sterling Heights.
  • Barbra Streisand: Singer recently failed driving test 3 times

SPORTS:

  • College Football: 'Revenge tour' rolls on as No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 14 Penn State
  • High school football: Rematches dominate Round 2 of Michigan high school football playoffs
  • Kirk Cousins: Cousins preps for home-state team as Vikings host Lions on Sunday.
  • Hockey: Detroit Red Wings beat Devils 4-3 with 2 short-handed goals in 3rd

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.