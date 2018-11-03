TOP STORIES Saturday, November 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Egypt: Mourners grieve Coptic Christians killed in bus attack
- Shelby Township: Police officer put on administrative leave after shooting, killing man
- Novi: Crews work to address minor gas leak Saturday morning
- Michigan elections: We asked about legalizing marijuana in Michigan. Here's how you responded.
Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend construction.
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunnier Saturday, still chilly
- Un-Wanted: The Deportation of an Immigrant Michigan Family's American Dream.
- Taylor: Michigan Republican Party announces rally keynoted by Kellyanne Conway
- Michigan election guide: Everything you need to know about gerrymandering
- Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
- Events: 12 things to do this weekend in Detroit.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New York: What we know about the Saudi sisters found dead along the Hudson River
- US: Service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan
- Cesar Sayoc: Pipe bomb suspect to appear in court for bail hearing.
- Baltimore: 2 dead after Amazon building partially collapses
- Florida: Two victims and gunman identified in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting
POLITICS:
- Minnesota: How Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, became a midterm messenger
- Taylor: Michigan Republican Party announces rally keynoted by Kellyanne Conway
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Donald Trump: HBO's response to Trump's 'Game of Thrones' reference both icy and fiery
- Alec Baldwin: Actor arrested, charged with assault in New York
- Eminem: Rapper offering free screening of 'Bodied' in Sterling Heights.
- Barbra Streisand: Singer recently failed driving test 3 times
SPORTS:
- College Football: 'Revenge tour' rolls on as No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 14 Penn State
- High school football: Rematches dominate Round 2 of Michigan high school football playoffs
- Kirk Cousins: Cousins preps for home-state team as Vikings host Lions on Sunday.
- Hockey: Detroit Red Wings beat Devils 4-3 with 2 short-handed goals in 3rd
JOBS:
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
