TOP STORIES Saturday, October 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Former funeral home owner responds after bodies of 11 infants found in building
- Michigan: Schuette, Whitmer square off in West Michigan
- Indonesia: 27 dead in floods, landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra island
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Frost advisory lifted, but still chilly Saturday
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Police search for missing 64-year-old woman
- Bloomfield Hills: 55th annual Bloomfield Charity Antiques and Collectibles Show ends Saturday
- Roseville: Video shows men violently beating Roseville bowling alley employee with fists, stool, bowling ball
- Lake Orion: Love n' Light Productions hosting 5k run, mix and mingle event next weekend
- Ecorse: Rocks thrown at cars traveling on Southfield Road from overpass in Ecorse
- Metro Detroit: Weekend road construction list for Oct. 12-15
- Lansing: Michigan State University students have safety concerns after student shot, killed off campus
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Indonesia: 27 dead in floods, landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra island
- Nepal: At least 8 climbers dead after snowstorm in Nepal, police say
- Saudi Arabia: Pressure grows on Saudis over missing journalist
- Florida: Survivors scramble for food and water in the wake of Hurricane Michael
POLITICS:
- Kavanaugh: What's next for #MeToo after Kavanaugh's confirmation?
- Washington, DC: US opted against fortifying threatened diplomatic outpost
- Washington, DC: Melania Trump: 'I never talk to Mr. Giuliani'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Amy Winehouse: Singer's hologram is set to go on tour.
- Bradley Cooper: As 'A Star Is Born' shines, Lukas Nelson remains grounded
- Hollywood: The World’s Highest-Paid Actresses 2018
SPORTS:
- Football: Michigan football needs to prove this year is different in game vs. Wisconsin
- Football: Michigan football vs. Wisconsin: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Tom Izzo: Michigan State coach says he never tried to cover up sex assault allegations.
- Red Kelly: Red Wings to retire Red Kelly's No. 4.
JOBS:
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County seeking public health nurse.
