TOP STORIES Saturday, October 13, 2018

  • Detroit: Former funeral home owner responds after bodies of 11 infants found in building
  • Michigan: Schuette, Whitmer square off in West Michigan
  • Indonesia: 27 dead in floods, landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra island
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Frost advisory lifted, but still chilly Saturday

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Police search for missing 64-year-old woman
  • Bloomfield Hills: 55th annual Bloomfield Charity Antiques and Collectibles Show ends Saturday
  • Roseville: Video shows men violently beating Roseville bowling alley employee with fists, stool, bowling ball
  • Lake Orion: Love n' Light Productions hosting 5k run, mix and mingle event next weekend
  • Ecorse: Rocks thrown at cars traveling on Southfield Road from overpass in Ecorse
  • Metro Detroit: Weekend road construction list for Oct. 12-15
  • Lansing: Michigan State University students have safety concerns after student shot, killed off campus

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Nepal: At least 8 climbers dead after snowstorm in Nepal, police say
  • Saudi Arabia: Pressure grows on Saudis over missing journalist
  • Florida: Survivors scramble for food and water in the wake of Hurricane Michael

POLITICS:

  • Kavanaugh: What's next for #MeToo after Kavanaugh's confirmation?
  • Washington, DC: US opted against fortifying threatened diplomatic outpost
  • Washington, DC: Melania Trump: 'I never talk to Mr. Giuliani'

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Football: Michigan football needs to prove this year is different in game vs. Wisconsin
  • Football: Michigan football vs. Wisconsin: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
  • Tom Izzo: Michigan State coach says he never tried to cover up sex assault allegations.
  • Red Kelly: Red Wings to retire Red Kelly's No. 4.

JOBS: 

  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
  • PontiacOakland County seeking public health nurse.

