TOP STORIES Saturday, October 20, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

LOCAL

  • Ann Arbor: US Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies for Whitmer in Ann Arbor
  • Detroit: 63 fetus remains removed from Perry Funeral Home in Detroit
  • Detroit: Lawsuit alleges Perry Funeral Home forged death certificates
  • Fenton: man sentenced in drunken-driving crash that killed 5 people in Livingston County
  • Detroit: Wrongly convicted Detroit man walks free after 34 years in prison
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered showers expected Saturday afternoon
  • Football: Michigan vs. Michigan State: Get ready for another major chapter in this rivalry

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Florida: City official charged with murder after state rejects 'stand your ground' 
  • Georgia: County faces lawsuits after rejecting absentee ballots
  • USA:Gymnastics' week to forget shows the newfound power of athletes and the law
  • Africa: Billionaire is free 9 days after gunmen seized him
  • Mega Millions: Jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion; no winner in Friday's drawing

POLITICS:

  • US: Patagonia CEO endorses 2 Democratic Senate candidates
  • Washington, DC: Betsy DeVos is failing an entire generation of students
  • Jamal KhashoggiTrump shifts tone on Saudi Arabia as evidence mounts over Khashoggi's disappearance.
  • Alaska:  Gov. Bill Walker suspends re-election bid

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bryan CranstonBryan Cranston stars in new 'Built Ford Proud' commercial.
  • Cardi B: Singer hands out winter coats in Brooklyn
  • Madonna: You can now rent Madonna's luxury London home.
  • Greta Van FleetBand channels rock legends in new album 'Anthem of the Peaceful Army'.

SPORTS:

  • Live Score Updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State football game
  • Football: Here's how Michigan football can escape East Lansing with a win this weekend
  • Farmington Hills: Final days for Farmington Hills Harrison's legendary football program.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.

