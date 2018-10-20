TOP STORIES Saturday, October 20, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: 63 fetus remains removed from Perry Funeral Home in Detroit
- Live Score Updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State football game
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered showers expected Saturday afternoon
- Mega Millions: Jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion; no winner in Friday's drawing
LOCAL:
- Ann Arbor: US Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies for Whitmer in Ann Arbor
- Detroit: Lawsuit alleges Perry Funeral Home forged death certificates
- Fenton: man sentenced in drunken-driving crash that killed 5 people in Livingston County
- Detroit: Wrongly convicted Detroit man walks free after 34 years in prison
- Football: Michigan vs. Michigan State: Get ready for another major chapter in this rivalry
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: City official charged with murder after state rejects 'stand your ground'
- Georgia: County faces lawsuits after rejecting absentee ballots
- USA:Gymnastics' week to forget shows the newfound power of athletes and the law
- Africa: Billionaire is free 9 days after gunmen seized him
POLITICS:
- US: Patagonia CEO endorses 2 Democratic Senate candidates
- Washington, DC: Betsy DeVos is failing an entire generation of students
- Jamal Khashoggi: Trump shifts tone on Saudi Arabia as evidence mounts over Khashoggi's disappearance.
- Alaska: Gov. Bill Walker suspends re-election bid
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bryan Cranston: Bryan Cranston stars in new 'Built Ford Proud' commercial.
- Cardi B: Singer hands out winter coats in Brooklyn
- Madonna: You can now rent Madonna's luxury London home.
- Greta Van Fleet: Band channels rock legends in new album 'Anthem of the Peaceful Army'.
SPORTS:
- Football: Here's how Michigan football can escape East Lansing with a win this weekend
- Farmington Hills: Final days for Farmington Hills Harrison's legendary football program.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
