TOP STORIES Saturday, October 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Pittsburgh: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; 3 police officers shot
- Powerball jackpot: $750 million is up for grabs tonight. Will you win this time?
- Cesar Sayoc: Serial bomb suspect was a DJ, bodybuilder and pizza delivery man
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Overcast skies, wet and chilly Saturday
LOCAL:
- Lansing: Shots fired in east Lansing on Saturday, MSU police search for suspects
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Overcast skies, wet and chilly Saturday
- Weather: Weekend rain, but some hope for Halloween?
- Detroit: Former President Obama campaigns for Michigan Democrats in Detroit
- Detroit: VIDEO: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times on Detroit's east side
- Detroit: All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market in November
- Birmingham: 33rd annual OUR TOWN Art Show & Sale back next weekend
- Detroit: Detroit Mercy hosts 3rd City College Series to benefit Detroit Public Schools K-5
- Detroit: Run of the Dead 5K, 10K race comes back to Detroit
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Bomb suspect arrest: What we know about Cesar Sayoc
- Tesla: Company shared documents with DOJ about Model 3 production
- Myanmar: Jailed Reuters journalists: Families face life with no father
- Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey seeks extradition of 18 Saudis for murder in Khashoggi death
- DHS: More families crossing illegally into Arizona, Texas
POLITICS:
- Bomb suspect arrest: What we know about Cesar Sayoc
- Cesar Sayoc: Suspect's van a focus of bomb investigation
- Key Races: House cleaning before Election Day
- Bernie Sanders: Vermont senator stumps for Democrat in San Diego
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Sinead O'Connor: Irish singer converts to Islam, changes name to Shuhada'
- Megyn Kelly: Acclaimed journalist's morning show at NBC has been canceled
- Arianna Huffington: Mogul has had plenty of lofty titles in her career, but her preferred one these days is "sleep evangelist."
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: 14 former 3-star recruits making major impact for Michigan football this season.
- Ilitch: Ilitches consider creating regional TV sports network for Red Wings, Tigers.
- Michigan football bye week: How 6 fellow playoff contenders could be eliminated this weekend
JOBS:
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
