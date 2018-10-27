TOP STORIES Saturday, October 27, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Lansing: Shots fired in east Lansing on Saturday, MSU police search for suspects
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Overcast skies, wet and chilly Saturday
  • WeatherWeekend rain, but some hope for Halloween?
  • Detroit: Former President Obama campaigns for Michigan Democrats in Detroit
  • Detroit: VIDEO: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times on Detroit's east side
  • Detroit: All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market in November
  • Birmingham: 33rd annual OUR TOWN Art Show & Sale back next weekend
  • Detroit: Detroit Mercy hosts 3rd City College Series to benefit Detroit Public Schools K-5
  • Detroit: Run of the Dead 5K, 10K race comes back to Detroit

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Bomb suspect arrest: What we know about Cesar Sayoc
  • Cesar Sayoc:  Serial bomb suspect was a DJ, bodybuilder and pizza delivery man 
  • Powerball jackpot: $750 million is up for grabs tonight. Will you win this time?
  • Tesla: Company shared documents with DOJ about Model 3 production
  •  Myanmar: Jailed Reuters journalists: Families face life with no father
  • Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey seeks extradition of 18 Saudis for murder in Khashoggi death
  • DHS: More families crossing illegally into Arizona, Texas

POLITICS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Sinead O'ConnorIrish singer converts to Islam, changes name to Shuhada'
  • Megyn Kelly: Acclaimed journalist's morning show at NBC has been canceled
  • Arianna Huffington: Mogul has had plenty of lofty titles in her career, but her preferred one these days is "sleep evangelist."

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: 14 former 3-star recruits making major impact for Michigan football this season.
  • Ilitch: Ilitches consider creating regional TV sports network for Red Wings, Tigers.
  • Michigan football bye week: How 6 fellow playoff contenders could be eliminated this weekend

JOBS: 

  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.

