News

TOP STORIES Saturday, October 6, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Family of teen killed in hit-and-run pleads for answers
  • Michigan: "Empty the Shelters" pet adoption event taking place Saturday
  • Detroit: Fillmore Detroit reopens after several months of renovations
  • Roseville: Woman dies in house fire Saturday
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Marginal risk of severe storms Saturday
  • Detroit: Ford will trim jobs in workforce reorganization

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Judge poised to win SCOTUS seat Saturday afternoon
  • Pope Francis: Catholic church leader ordered abuse inquiry last year, Vatican says
  • China: Interpol ask China for information on agency's missing president
  • Romania: Romanians to vote on defining marriage as only between a man and a woman

POLITICS:

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Senators debate Kavanaugh nomination before final vote 
  • US: Pompeo, Abe vow unified approach ahead of North Korea visit
  • Washington, DC: Justice Kagan worries about a politically divided Supreme Court
  • Donald Trump: The president's winning streak

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Amy Schumer: Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were arrested in Kavanaugh protests.
  • Ben Affleck: Actor opens up about battle with alcohol addiction.
  • Renaissance Festival: Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival.
  • Mike Sorrentino: Reality star sentenced to eight months in prison

SPORTS:

  • Junior Seau: NFL settles lawsuit with family of former linebacker
  • Michigan Football: Michigan football vs. Maryland: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
  • Michigan Football: Could these 5 players have breakout games for Michigan football against Maryland?

JOBS: 

  • DetroitUnited Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
  • Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
  • Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.