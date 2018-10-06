TOP STORIES Saturday, October 6, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Judge poised to win SCOTUS seat Saturday afternoon
- Roseville: Woman dies in house fire
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Marginal risk of severe storms Saturday
- Detroit: Ford will trim jobs in workforce reorganization
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Family of teen killed in hit-and-run pleads for answers
- Michigan: "Empty the Shelters" pet adoption event taking place Saturday
- Detroit: Fillmore Detroit reopens after several months of renovations
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pope Francis: Catholic church leader ordered abuse inquiry last year, Vatican says
- China: Interpol ask China for information on agency's missing president
- Romania: Romanians to vote on defining marriage as only between a man and a woman
POLITICS:
- US: Pompeo, Abe vow unified approach ahead of North Korea visit
- Washington, DC: Justice Kagan worries about a politically divided Supreme Court
- Donald Trump: The president's winning streak
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Amy Schumer: Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were arrested in Kavanaugh protests.
- Ben Affleck: Actor opens up about battle with alcohol addiction.
- Renaissance Festival: Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival.
- Mike Sorrentino: Reality star sentenced to eight months in prison
SPORTS:
- Junior Seau: NFL settles lawsuit with family of former linebacker
- Michigan Football: Michigan football vs. Maryland: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Michigan Football: Could these 5 players have breakout games for Michigan football against Maryland?
JOBS:
- Detroit: United Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
- Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
- Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
