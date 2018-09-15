TOP STORIES Saturday, September 15, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • LIVE STREAM: Tracking Florence as tropical storm besieges Carolinas 
  • Florence: Tropical storm dumps heavy rain on Carolinas, kills 7
  • Waterford: Woman called 911 to report she killed her husband, police say
  • Detroit: 23-year-old man killed in shooting, car crash

LOCAL

  • Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Foggy start, then becoming warm
  • Detroit: Police seek missing 16-year-old girl from city's east side
  • Ypsilanti Township: Man wanted for armed robbery of prescription drugs
  • Warren: 17-year-old charged with murder in stabbing of Fitzgerald High School student

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Dallas: Mother of slain Dallas man says warrant is part of smear campaign against son
  • Philippines: Super Typhoon Mangkhut flooding
POLITICS: 

  • Washington, DC: White House considered replacing FEMA administrator
  • Washington, DC: Anita Hill responds to allegation against Kavanaugh
  • Joe Biden: Vice President will headline major LGBTQ dinner as he mulls 2020 run
  • Michigan: Local 4 to host Bill Schuette, Gretchen Whitmer for gubernatorial debate
  • Michigan: Grants still available for Michigan scrap tire cleanup initiatives
  • Barack Obama:  Obama unloads on Trump, GOP in midterm speech

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Detroit: Family of 'White Boy Rick' responds to Hollywood movie adaptation
  • China: Country's most famous actress has disappeared
  • Michigan Renaissance Festival:  Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival

SPORTS:

  • Cleveland: Indians' Central clinching stalled with 5-4 loss to Tigers
  • Detroit: A look back at Henrik Zetterberg's Hall of Fame-worthy career
  • Michigan: Live updates: High school football scores from Metro Detroit and across Michigan

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Henry Ford Health System in Detroit holding job fair Sept. 18
  • Detroit: Dove Academy of Detroit hiring 2nd grade teacher
  • Macomb County: Macomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher in Warren

