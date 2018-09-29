News

TOP STORIES Saturday, September 29, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Romulus: 1 dead in overnight crash on westbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road
  • Ann Arbor: UM nurses reach three-year agreement with Michigan Medicine
  • Washington, DC: How the FBI will investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh
  • Indonesia: Tsunami and earthquake kill 384, leave hundreds injured

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Police search for missing 14-year-old girl
  • Rochester Hills: 88 pounds of marijuana found at traffic stop 
  • Metro Detroit: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly, sunny Saturday
  • Romulus: Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination at Detroit Airport Enterprise Rent-A-Car
  • Romulus: 1 dead in overnight crash on westbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road
  • Belleville: Detroit police fill in for fallen and injured officers at Belleville High School
  • Ypsilanti: Federal Judge orders EMU to reinstate women's softball and tennis teams
  • Ann Arbor: University of Michigan nurses reach three-year agreement with Michigan Medicine

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

Related Content

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Micronesia: Man missing after plane plunges into sea 
  • Indonesia: Tsunami and earthquake kill 384, leave hundreds injured
  • US: All the deals you should know about for National Coffee Day
  • Washington, DC: How the FBI will investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh
  • Washington, DC: Trump changes course
  • Pennsylvania: What is next for Bill Cosby?

POLITICS:

  • Michigan: This week in Michigan politics 
  • Washington, DC: Ford's friend not refuting allegation, will cooperate with FBI
  • Washington, DC: How the FBI will investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh
  • Vermont: Threats on black Vermont lawmaker are 'dangerous'

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • ​​​Bill Cosby: Law firm sues comedian over unpaid bills
  • Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex closes car door, Internet goes berserk
  • US: Sorry matchmakers, Rickie is taken, but 2 other Ryder Cup players are not
  • US: Jefferson Airplane singer, co-founder Marty Balin dies

SPORTS:

  • Georgia: Inspiring Pease brothers ready to take on Ironman World Championship
  • Michigan Football: Here's how Michigan football could be ranked in top 10 by end of this weekend.
  • Dallas: 3 things to watch for in Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys game
  • Milwaukee: Braun hits 2 HRs, Brewers beat Tigers to keep pace with Cubs

JOBS: 

  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.
  • Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
  • Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
  • Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
  • DetroitCesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.