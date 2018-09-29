TOP STORIES Saturday, September 29, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Romulus: 1 dead in overnight crash on westbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road
- Ann Arbor: UM nurses reach three-year agreement with Michigan Medicine
- Washington, DC: How the FBI will investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh
- Indonesia: Tsunami and earthquake kill 384, leave hundreds injured
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Police search for missing 14-year-old girl
- Rochester Hills: 88 pounds of marijuana found at traffic stop
- Metro Detroit: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly, sunny Saturday
- Romulus: Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination at Detroit Airport Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Romulus: 1 dead in overnight crash on westbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road
- Belleville: Detroit police fill in for fallen and injured officers at Belleville High School
- Ypsilanti: Federal Judge orders EMU to reinstate women's softball and tennis teams
- Ann Arbor: University of Michigan nurses reach three-year agreement with Michigan Medicine
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Micronesia: Man missing after plane plunges into sea
- Indonesia: Tsunami and earthquake kill 384, leave hundreds injured
- US: All the deals you should know about for National Coffee Day
- Washington, DC: How the FBI will investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh
- Washington, DC: Trump changes course
- Pennsylvania: What is next for Bill Cosby?
POLITICS:
- Michigan: This week in Michigan politics
- Washington, DC: Ford's friend not refuting allegation, will cooperate with FBI
- Washington, DC: How the FBI will investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh
- Vermont: Threats on black Vermont lawmaker are 'dangerous'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bill Cosby: Law firm sues comedian over unpaid bills
- Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex closes car door, Internet goes berserk
- US: Sorry matchmakers, Rickie is taken, but 2 other Ryder Cup players are not
- US: Jefferson Airplane singer, co-founder Marty Balin dies
SPORTS:
- Georgia: Inspiring Pease brothers ready to take on Ironman World Championship
- Michigan Football: Here's how Michigan football could be ranked in top 10 by end of this weekend.
- Dallas: 3 things to watch for in Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys game
- Milwaukee: Braun hits 2 HRs, Brewers beat Tigers to keep pace with Cubs
JOBS:
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
- Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
- Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
- Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
- Detroit: Cesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.