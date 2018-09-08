TOP STORIES Saturday, September 8, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild Saturday with clouds
- White Boy Rick: New podcast detailing the life of 'White Boy Rick' now available.
- Nebraska: Missing 16-year-old Lexington girl found safe in Nebraska
- Macomb County: Women speak out regarding alleged sexual assault at Macomb
LOCAL:
- Allen Park: GoFundMe created for Allen Park infant with stage 3 brain cancer
- Macomb County: Women speak out regarding alleged sexual assault at Macomb County massage parlor
- Sports: Rod Allen and Mario Impemba won't return to broadcast booth for Tigers games this season
- Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild Saturday with clouds
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Chicago: Delmonte Johnson, anti-violence advocate, shot dead in Chicago
- US East Coast: Florence is expected to restrengthen into a major hurricane before threatening US
- New York: Serena Williams: It's been a long journey back
- Egypt: Egyptian court upholds death sentences for 75 people over 2013 demonstration
- Mike Pompeo: Pompeo receives letter from Kim to Trump
- Delmonte Johnson: Delmonte Johnson, anti-violence advocate, shot dead in Chicago
- Sweden: As Sweden flirts with the far right, Europe holds its breath
- Barack Obama: Obama unloads on Trump, GOP in midterm speech
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Nicki Minaj: Nicki Minaj and Cardi B get into fight at New York Fashion Week party
- Elton John: Breaking hearts, Elton John kicks off final world tour
- Michigan Renaissance Festival: Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Detroit Tigers honoring 1968 World Series team this weekend
- Serena Williams: Serena Williams: It's been a long journey back
- Detroit Lions: 3 things Detroit Lions fans should expect to see on Monday Night Football
JOBS:
- Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
- Troy: 1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
- Belleville: Die Services International hiring press/machine operators.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.