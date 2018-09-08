News

TOP STORIES Saturday, September 8, 2018

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild Saturday with clouds
  • White Boy Rick: New podcast detailing the life of 'White Boy Rick' now available.
  • Nebraska: Missing 16-year-old Lexington girl found safe in Nebraska
  • Macomb County: Women speak out regarding alleged sexual assault at Macomb 

LOCAL

  • Allen Park: GoFundMe created for Allen Park infant with stage 3 brain cancer
  • Macomb County: Women speak out regarding alleged sexual assault at Macomb County massage parlor
  • Sports: Rod Allen and Mario Impemba won't return to broadcast booth for Tigers games this season
  • Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild Saturday with clouds

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Chicago: Delmonte Johnson, anti-violence advocate, shot dead in Chicago
  • US East Coast: Florence is expected to restrengthen into a major hurricane before threatening US
  • New York: Serena Williams: It's been a long journey back
  • Egypt:  Egyptian court upholds death sentences for 75 people over 2013 demonstration

POLITICS: 

  • Mike PompeoPompeo receives letter from Kim to Trump
  • Delmonte Johnson: Delmonte Johnson, anti-violence advocate, shot dead in Chicago
  • Sweden: As Sweden flirts with the far right, Europe holds its breath
  • Barack Obama:  Obama unloads on Trump, GOP in midterm speech

    •  

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Detroit Tigers honoring 1968 World Series team this weekend
  • Serena Williams: Serena Williams: It's been a long journey back
  • Detroit Lions: 3 things Detroit Lions fans should expect to see on Monday Night Football

JOBS: 

  • Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
  • Troy1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
  • Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
  • BellevilleDie Services International hiring press/machine operators.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.