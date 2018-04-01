TOP STORIES Sunday, April 1, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Southwest Detroit: Man killed after drive-by shooter opens fire on van
- Detroit: Fight at Detroit gas station leads to shooting involving party bus on I-96
- Flat Rock: 2 people found shot, killed in Flat Rock, police say
- Final Four: Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends after loss to Michigan
LOCAL:
- hepatitis A: Michigan health departments get money to fight hepatitis A
- Fatal shooting: Man found shot to death in middle of street on Detroit's east side
- Dearborn: Surveillance video shows teen attacked checking into Beaumont Dearborn emergency room
- Flashpoint: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar shares vision for Michigan
- Fort Wayne: Historic Fort Wayne Coalition looks for volunteer help for next week's Park Day event
- Skelton brothers: Man defends innocence after John Skelton says he gave sons to him more than 7 years ago
- Weather: Bright, cold Easter Sunday
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- CVS: Lawsuit: CVS revealed HIV status of 6,000 customers
- California: Sacramento sheriff's vehicle hits protester at Stephon Clark vigil
- Pulse shooting: Judge dismisses lawsuit by Pulse shooting victims' families
- Science: Why the universe shouldn't exist at all
- Texas: Girl missing for 2 years found safe after TV show features her story
POLITICS:
- DACA: Trump: 'NO MORE DACA DEAL'
- Opioid addiction: Trump launches a new website to solicit opioid addiction stories
- Department of Justice: Unit leader demoted, accused of sexism, favoritism
- Texas: Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal voting
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Comedy: Carl Anthony Payne headlines two shows Easter Sunday at Punchline Comedy Lounge
- Ted Nugent: Nugent calls Parkland survivors 'liars' and 'soulless' in interview
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: Schwarzenegger has open-heart surgery to replace valve
- Food: This Hamtramck restaurant is serving up California-style burgers, are you in?
- Bill Cosby: Opening statements pushed back in Cosby retrial
- Ben Affleck: Affleck to New Yorker: 'I'm doing just fine'
SPORTS:
- Final Four: Michigan beats Loyola-Chicago to advance to NCAA title game
- Pistons: Pistons beat Knicks 115-109
- Red Wings: Howard gets 1st shutout, Red Wings beat Senators 2-0
- Michigan basketball: Michigan battles Loyola-Chicago for spot in national championship game
- Grant Hill: Former Detroit Pistons star Grant Hill to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
- Basketball: NBA makes space for fans with autism spectrum disorder
ALL 4 PETS:
- Easter: Easter weekend dangerous for dogs, cats
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
