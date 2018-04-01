News

TOP STORIES Sunday, April 1, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Southwest Detroit: Man killed after drive-by shooter opens fire on van 
  • DetroitFight at Detroit gas station leads to shooting involving party bus on I-96
  • Flat Rock2 people found shot, killed in Flat Rock, police say
  • Final Four: Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends after loss to Michigan

LOCAL

  • hepatitis A: Michigan health departments get money to fight hepatitis A
  • Fatal shooting: Man found shot to death in middle of street on Detroit's east side
  • Dearborn: Surveillance video shows teen attacked checking into Beaumont Dearborn emergency room
  • Flashpoint: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar shares vision for Michigan
  • Fort WayneHistoric Fort Wayne Coalition looks for volunteer help for next week's Park Day event
  • Skelton brothers: Man defends innocence after John Skelton says he gave sons to him more than 7 years ago
  • WeatherBright, cold Easter Sunday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • CVS: Lawsuit: CVS revealed HIV status of 6,000 customers
  • CaliforniaSacramento sheriff's vehicle hits protester at Stephon Clark vigil
  • Pulse shooting: Judge dismisses lawsuit by Pulse shooting victims' families
  • Science: Why the universe shouldn't exist at all
  • TexasGirl missing for 2 years found safe after TV show features her story

POLITICS:

  • DACA: Trump: 'NO MORE DACA DEAL'
  • Opioid addiction: Trump launches a new website to solicit opioid addiction stories
  • Department of Justice: Unit leader demoted, accused of sexism, favoritism
  • Texas: Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal voting

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Comedy: Carl Anthony Payne headlines two shows Easter Sunday at Punchline Comedy Lounge
  • Ted Nugent: Nugent calls Parkland survivors 'liars' and 'soulless' in interview
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: Schwarzenegger has open-heart surgery to replace valve
  • Food: This Hamtramck restaurant is serving up California-style burgers, are you in?
  • Bill Cosby: Opening statements pushed back in Cosby retrial
  • Ben Affleck: Affleck to New Yorker: 'I'm doing just fine'

SPORTS:

  • Final FourMichigan beats Loyola-Chicago to advance to NCAA title game
  • PistonsPistons beat Knicks 115-109
  • Red WingsHoward gets 1st shutout, Red Wings beat Senators 2-0
  • Michigan basketball: Michigan battles Loyola-Chicago for spot in national championship game
  • Grant Hill: Former Detroit Pistons star Grant Hill to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
  • Basketball: NBA makes space for fans with autism spectrum disorder

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Easter: Easter weekend dangerous for dogs, cats
  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

